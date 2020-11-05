Bedell Investment Counselling Buys JPMorgan Chase, Baxter International Inc, Nutrien, Sells Oracle Corp, The Walt Disney Co, AbbVie Inc

Walnut Creek, CA, based Investment company Bedell Investment Counselling (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Chase, Baxter International Inc, Nutrien, Lockheed Martin Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, sells Oracle Corp, The Walt Disney Co, AbbVie Inc, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Gilead Sciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bedell Investment Counselling. As of 2020Q3, Bedell Investment Counselling owns 73 stocks with a total value of $280 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BAX, NTR, LMT, AMD, SNAP, MTCH, DKNG, TSLA, IBB, QQQ, NKE, VZ,

BAX, NTR, LMT, AMD, SNAP, MTCH, DKNG, TSLA, IBB, QQQ, NKE, VZ, Added Positions: JPM, AGG, SFM, ONEM, T, CVS, CSCO, RTX, GLD, AJRD, WORK, SPY, UBER, BRK.B, GOOG, TWOU, PG, ADBE,

JPM, AGG, SFM, ONEM, T, CVS, CSCO, RTX, GLD, AJRD, WORK, SPY, UBER, BRK.B, GOOG, TWOU, PG, ADBE, Reduced Positions: DIS, ABBV, GDX, FDX, SQ, Z, AAPL, XLV, AMLP, QID, AMZN, SBUX, MSFT, VIAC, VTV, TLT, BAC, INTC, TWTR, NEE, WDAY, SDS, REGN, APD, ILMN,

DIS, ABBV, GDX, FDX, SQ, Z, AAPL, XLV, AMLP, QID, AMZN, SBUX, MSFT, VIAC, VTV, TLT, BAC, INTC, TWTR, NEE, WDAY, SDS, REGN, APD, ILMN, Sold Out: ORCL, GILD, CHGG, WFC,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 235,359 shares, 9.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99% SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 122,482 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.57% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,292 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.65% VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 250,157 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.25% SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLV) - 92,102 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.16%

Bedell Investment Counselling initiated holding in Baxter International Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.33 and $90.73, with an estimated average price of $84.14. The stock is now traded at around $75.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 56,505 shares as of .

Bedell Investment Counselling initiated holding in Nutrien Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31.26 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $36.37. The stock is now traded at around $38.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 111,090 shares as of .

Bedell Investment Counselling initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $339.96 and $398.07, with an estimated average price of $381.38. The stock is now traded at around $372.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 9,863 shares as of .

Bedell Investment Counselling initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $81.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 36,425 shares as of .

Bedell Investment Counselling initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.87 and $26.41, with an estimated average price of $23.25. The stock is now traded at around $41.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 105,050 shares as of .

Bedell Investment Counselling initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $128.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 17,861 shares as of .

Bedell Investment Counselling added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 2113.39%. The purchase prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $100.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 61,997 shares as of .

Bedell Investment Counselling added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 353.47%. The purchase prices were between $117.45 and $119.23, with an estimated average price of $118.22. The stock is now traded at around $117.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 25,780 shares as of .

Bedell Investment Counselling added to a holding in 1Life Healthcare Inc by 37.55%. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $31.63. The stock is now traded at around $30.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 91,910 shares as of .

Bedell Investment Counselling sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $53.99 and $60.94, with an estimated average price of $56.78.

Bedell Investment Counselling sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4.

Bedell Investment Counselling sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $64.1 and $86.98, with an estimated average price of $73.49.

Bedell Investment Counselling sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66.