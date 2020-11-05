EULAV Asset Management Buys Peloton Interactive Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, RingCentral Inc, Sells GrubHub Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, The Toro Co

New York, NY, based Investment company EULAV Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys Peloton Interactive Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, RingCentral Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells GrubHub Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, The Toro Co, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EULAV Asset Management. As of 2020Q3, EULAV Asset Management owns 251 stocks with a total value of $3.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Ansys Inc (ANSS) - 240,000 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11% Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) - 241,300 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25% Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 272,000 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 314,637 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.55% Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) - 167,700 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio.

EULAV Asset Management initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.53 and $100.47, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $118.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 181,000 shares as of .

EULAV Asset Management initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.19 and $87.44, with an estimated average price of $77.98. The stock is now traded at around $75.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 136,000 shares as of .

EULAV Asset Management initiated holding in VeriSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $196.81 and $219.7, with an estimated average price of $206.57. The stock is now traded at around $203.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 29,500 shares as of .

EULAV Asset Management initiated holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $235.55 and $282.85, with an estimated average price of $259.79. The stock is now traded at around $335.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 11,565 shares as of .

EULAV Asset Management initiated holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.52 and $43.85, with an estimated average price of $40.47. The stock is now traded at around $34.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 31,000 shares as of .

EULAV Asset Management initiated holding in Synaptics Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.82 and $89.69, with an estimated average price of $78.79. The stock is now traded at around $78.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of .

EULAV Asset Management added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 124.60%. The purchase prices were between $91.72 and $106.52, with an estimated average price of $98.51. The stock is now traded at around $98.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 241,913 shares as of .

EULAV Asset Management added to a holding in RingCentral Inc by 93.89%. The purchase prices were between $251.37 and $310.2, with an estimated average price of $277.76. The stock is now traded at around $271.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 88,800 shares as of .

EULAV Asset Management added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 58.57%. The purchase prices were between $100.51 and $116.57, with an estimated average price of $108.03. The stock is now traded at around $123.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 222,000 shares as of .

EULAV Asset Management added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 27.31%. The purchase prices were between $426.29 and $533.8, with an estimated average price of $465.25. The stock is now traded at around $487.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 83,900 shares as of .

EULAV Asset Management added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 44.35%. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $354.18, with an estimated average price of $313.06. The stock is now traded at around $343.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 88,210 shares as of .

EULAV Asset Management added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 86.16%. The purchase prices were between $701.12 and $799.61, with an estimated average price of $755.97. The stock is now traded at around $777.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 21,600 shares as of .

EULAV Asset Management sold out a holding in GrubHub Inc. The sale prices were between $68.52 and $78.2, with an estimated average price of $72.02.

EULAV Asset Management sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $24.94 and $34.57, with an estimated average price of $28.86.

EULAV Asset Management sold out a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $141.39 and $238.35, with an estimated average price of $191.49.

EULAV Asset Management sold out a holding in Tech Data Corp. The sale prices were between $144.9 and $144.9, with an estimated average price of $144.9.

EULAV Asset Management sold out a holding in El Paso Electric Co. The sale prices were between $66.4 and $68.41, with an estimated average price of $67.46.

EULAV Asset Management sold out a holding in AZZ Inc. The sale prices were between $28.61 and $35.65, with an estimated average price of $33.3.