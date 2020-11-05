Capital Wealth Management, Llc Buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, FS KKR Capital Corp II, ISHARES TRUST, Sells WISDOMTREE TRUST, WISDOMTREE TRUST, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Investment company Capital Wealth Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, FS KKR Capital Corp II, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, sells WISDOMTREE TRUST, WISDOMTREE TRUST, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, VANGUARD SPECIALIZ, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Capital Wealth Management, Llc owns 26 stocks with a total value of $94 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FSKR, ICVT, VBK,

FSKR, ICVT, VBK, Added Positions: VBR, JKH, GSY, VOE, FNDF, SRLN, VO, IEFA, VB, BNDX, ANGL, SCHP,

VBR, JKH, GSY, VOE, FNDF, SRLN, VO, IEFA, VB, BNDX, ANGL, SCHP, Reduced Positions: VUG, SCZ, VTV, SPY, IJR, IJH, VOO, VAW, SPEM, XLB,

VUG, SCZ, VTV, SPY, IJR, IJH, VOO, VAW, SPEM, XLB, Sold Out: DON, DES, VIG, EFG,

VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 70,553 shares, 17.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.99% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTV) - 133,107 shares, 14.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.8% INVESCO ACTIVELY M (GSY) - 175,831 shares, 9.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.00% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 93,181 shares, 8.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 18,966 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.18%

Capital Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp II. The purchase prices were between $12.25 and $15.49, with an estimated average price of $14.28. The stock is now traded at around $14.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 83,176 shares as of .

Capital Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares Convertible Bond. The purchase prices were between $71.6 and $84.37, with an estimated average price of $77.94. The stock is now traded at around $84.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,675 shares as of .

Capital Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $197.81 and $223.21, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $229.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,015 shares as of .

Capital Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 152.73%. The purchase prices were between $102.46 and $117.9, with an estimated average price of $112.05. The stock is now traded at around $118.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 36,125 shares as of .

Capital Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 144.28%. The purchase prices were between $295 and $335.53, with an estimated average price of $312.74. The stock is now traded at around $344.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 6,471 shares as of .

Capital Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 58.70%. The purchase prices were between $93.59 and $106.12, with an estimated average price of $101.25. The stock is now traded at around $105.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 16,592 shares as of .

Capital Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR by 34.24%. The purchase prices were between $43.17 and $45.15, with an estimated average price of $44.33. The stock is now traded at around $44.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 43,480 shares as of .

Capital Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 35.51%. The purchase prices were between $23.74 and $25.78, with an estimated average price of $24.87. The stock is now traded at around $24.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 77,082 shares as of .

Capital Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 47.76%. The purchase prices were between $164.39 and $185, with an estimated average price of $174.21. The stock is now traded at around $185.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 7,939 shares as of .

Capital Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in WISDOMTREE TRUST. The sale prices were between $27.06 and $30.71, with an estimated average price of $29.28.

Capital Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in WISDOMTREE TRUST. The sale prices were between $19.88 and $23.05, with an estimated average price of $21.62.

Capital Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in VANGUARD SPECIALIZ. The sale prices were between $117.2 and $133.84, with an estimated average price of $125.74.

Capital Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $83.58 and $91.81, with an estimated average price of $88.62.