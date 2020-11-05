J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. Buys Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, ISHARES TRUST, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Investment company J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, 3M Co, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, ISHARES TRUST, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. owns 736 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: MMM, PEP, TSLA, LOW, VLY, LMT, O, COST, GAB, BABA, SHV, PYPL, NEM, VHT, ROL, ZM, CAT, MDLZ, ED, BDX, COP, FSKR, UNH, WM, AMGN, CSX, PSX, VGT, ADBE, CRM, MA, MUB, VOOG, PPL, TGT, SUN, TTD, VDC, AMD, DRI, DE, MDT, NKE, MDY, VPU, LLY, GIS, FSK, DOCU, RPG, DTE, PNC, MAIN, AMT, ADM, KMB, TMO, WEC, MELI, TDOC, SQ, IJK, JKH, AZN, NNN, AOM, OEF, SLYG, LNT, AXP, CLX, NOC, TXN, XEL, KHC, ARKW, BAX, BBY, LHX, NSC, SRE, USB, NTNX, GOVT, IDU, IYW, VBK, ALL, CL, ETR, IDXX, ITW, MET, PEG, RY, BLMN, BOND, IYT, VBR, ACN, AJG, CPB, DD, EIX, FISV, HSY, ISRG, MKC, BRK.A, GUT, NKX, DG, AGZ, ITA, IYR, JNK, RSP, BTI, FIS, CAG, DEO, ETN, EW, EMR, FDX, HUM, TT, INTU, MRVL, MU, ES, NUE, OHI, PRU, SYY, YUM, MASI, AWK, KMI, NEP, ROKU, WORK, ACWV, IHI, IWO, KBA, VGIT, VOE, VTEB, XLRE, AFL, AEE, CACC, FE, WELL, MLHR, ILMN, K, TAP, NVS, RCL, SBAC, TRV, SYK, TJX, VOD, HPS, NEA, OESX, AVGO, NOW, TWTR, CXP, CRWD, OTIS, DHS, ESGU, IWB, IWD, IXN, MOAT, PPA, SCHD, VCLT, VCR, VOT, VT, VV, STZ, CMI, ECL, IRM, LRCX, LOGI, MAR, MS, PAYX, PKI, PXD, PSA, ROK, SPG, SWK, TSN, JPC, PMX, PML, HPI, UTF, HTGC, CQP, TMUS, PDM, JD, BST, PINS, CTVA, IGV, IYH, JKE, JKG, MGV, PKW, SMH, VONG, VXF, PLD, AMAT, ATO, BCE, BSX, CCNE, COF, CCL, CERN, CCI, DHR, DLR, EVI, DRE, EL, EXR, GD, PEAK, HUN, JCI, MGM, CASH, NGG, OKE, PENN, LIN, RPM, SHW, SWKS, TSM, TSCO, VMC, GWW, WY, WMB, ZION, EBAY, NAC, HPF, BR, BGS, BIP, BEP, LYB, MPC, VAC, SPLK, PANW, SRC, ZTS, DSL, YUMC, SNAP, SPCE, EMB, FTCS, GSY, ICF, IJJ, IYF, MDYG, PNQI, PTNQ, SRLN, SUB, VFH, VIGI, XMLV, ASML, ATVI, A, APD, AKAM, AMRN, HES, AMP, ABC, WTRG, AVA, BIDU, BK, BANR, BLK, BWA, BLDR, CI, CUZ, DHI, SSP, EMN, FITB, FCX, GPC, GS, GBX, HRC, HRL, JKHY, LH, MMP, MCK, NFG, NTAP, INSG, NVO, OGE, PCAR, PH, PHG, PGR, REGN, RSG, ROST, SLB, SMG, SHEN, WPM, SWBI, SNE, TROW, TECH, TXT, TD, UN, OLED, VLO, WAB, WSBC, ZBH, RDS.B, AWF, VGM, JPS, PCQ, PMF, NMZ, AOD, DFS, TEL, LULU, GNT, BUD, STK, NXPI, HCA, XYL, MPLX, PCI, ICLR, BMCH, COMM, XHR, SEDG, ETSY, AGR, TPIC, FHB, CWH, CRSP, OKTA, IR, MRNA, UBER, PTON, ZI, DKNG, ACWI, ANGL, AOR, CGW, DTD, EEMV, ESGE, ESPO, EWC, FXO, ITB, IWP, IWV, IWY, IXUS, IYC, IYE, JKF, LMBS, MINT, MMIN, PGF, PHO, PJP, PWV, PZA, SCHB, SCZ, SJNK, SOXX, SPHD, TAN, USIG, XSLV, APA, ARCC, DVN, DVAX, ERIC, FTK, FULT, HAL, JBLU, KIM, MFC, VXRT, NGD, NOK, OXY, RF, SWN, OPK, VKI, MFM, MMT, GCV, GGT, VKQ, VMO, OIA, DMF, CXE, MEN, NAD, PZC, PCK, PCN, PHK, IGR, ATEC, GLO, MKGI, STNG, BCX, ORC, RPAI, HCFT, HRTG, HIE, APLE, ZYNE, HPE, REKR, HFRO, CBLAQ, FTEK, GERN, MFA, NYMT, SEEL, RMTI, DHC, RIG, WYY, DNN, BKEP, ATHX, GPL, IBIO, HTBX, TKAT, ACB, NMTR, CCO,
- Added Positions: AAPL, AMZN, MSFT, VZ, T, JNJ, UPS, NEE, PG, BRK.B, HD, PM, XOM, CVX, JPM, DIS, MO, PFE, DUK, VTI, FB, BAC, AGG, BND, BMY, NVDA, V, INTC, PPG, WMT, KO, MRK, SBUX, GOOGL, MCD, VOO, VXUS, HON, ABBV, CMCSA, BA, WFC, GNL, SO, GOOG, SHY, VYM, WBA, CSCO, BIV, BP, IBM, AOK, GE, ET, DVY, IVW, ABT, RTX, EPD, F, BX, AFIN, EFA, D, QCOM, UNP, NVG, EXC, NFLX, VTR, DNP, HBAN, ITOT, CVS, CSQ, ADP, ETV, DOW, FHLC, FTEC, IVE, XLF, DAL, AGNC, BBN, HTA, FLOT, PFF, XLI, XMMO, LUMN, C, GLW, GILD, ORCL, LUV, VER, CARR, AEP, NLY, RDS.A, ADX, NXJ, EVT, NRZ, AAL, ACWX, AMLP, IGSB, DLN, FLQL, ABR, VIAC, CNP, HPQ, KR, PSEC, UAL, WPC, GGN, EXG, ARR, GM, BSCL, DGRO, FDN, HDV, IAU, IBB, IDV, MBB, VO, ACAD, SAN, HE, KOPN, MRO, TTI, CIM, TWO, INN, DPG, FPL, BCSF, BSCK, IGIB, DIV, HYD, QYLD, SPLV, VMBS, XLU,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, IVV, IEF, TLT, QQQ, TIP, XLV, VAW, IJH, JPST, IWM, XLK, GLD, XLP, SCHG, VCIT, DGRW, VIS, VNQ, VIG, BNDX, NOBL, IWF, VTV, VEA, GDX, XLY, ARKK, IJT, MGK, IJR, XBI, QTEC, DON, VB, QUAL, FDL, EFAV, FVD, IEI, PGX, ONEQ, VWO, USMV, EFG, IWR, NEAR, DIA, FNDF, HYG, ARKG, DWLD, MTUM, FLRN, USRT, PTLC, VCSH, VUG, IEFA, SPDW, BSV, CWB, IUSG, EVRG, MJ, SPYV, SLV, SHYG, TFC, UTG, IEMG, ERH, FAST, TOTL, GSK, SIRI, XLE, LQD, SDY, VEU, SPEM, SPYG, EEM, FAX,
- Sold Out: ISTB, IYG, FS5A, JKD, SLY, PRF, IAGG, PCY, ICVT, VTIP, RDVY, GDXJ, SPAB, FBND, SCHV, SNY, DBEF, DES, FPE, DEM, DBA, FLO, BIF, DFNL, BSJL, BOX, JPI, PDT, RYAM, FEYE, APTS, PSP, JQC, TUP, MNDO,
These are the top 5 holdings of J.W. COLE ADVISORS, INC.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 915,769 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 151.76%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,291 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 130.69%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 138,682 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 143.62%
- Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 357,655 shares, 1.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 171.23%
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 60,576 shares, 1.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.69%
J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $150.41 and $172.38, with an estimated average price of $160.9. The stock is now traded at around $160.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 59,295 shares as of .New Purchase: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $131 and $143.29, with an estimated average price of $136.01. The stock is now traded at around $137.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 63,607 shares as of .New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $420.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 19,856 shares as of .New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75. The stock is now traded at around $168.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 40,076 shares as of .New Purchase: Valley National Bancorp (VLY)
J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Valley National Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $6.6 and $8.33, with an estimated average price of $7.43. The stock is now traded at around $7.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 882,417 shares as of .New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $339.96 and $398.07, with an estimated average price of $381.38. The stock is now traded at around $372.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 15,189 shares as of .Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 151.76%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $114.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.95%. The holding were 915,769 shares as of .Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 130.69%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3241.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 12,291 shares as of .Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 143.62%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $216.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 138,682 shares as of .Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 171.23%. The purchase prices were between $53.94 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $58.09. The stock is now traded at around $57.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 357,655 shares as of .Added: AT&T Inc (T)
J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 125.95%. The purchase prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $27.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 565,240 shares as of .Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 175.71%. The purchase prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $139.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 86,457 shares as of .Sold Out: iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)
J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $51.09 and $51.59, with an estimated average price of $51.39.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IYG)
J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $116.12 and $129.92, with an estimated average price of $123.16.Sold Out: FS KKR Capital Corp (FS5A)
J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $11.62 and $13.98, with an estimated average price of $13.15.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (JKD)
J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $174.96 and $206.16, with an estimated average price of $190.1.Sold Out: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SLY)
J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $56.9 and $65.74, with an estimated average price of $61.92.Sold Out: INVESCO EXCHG TRAD (PRF)
J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in INVESCO EXCHG TRAD. The sale prices were between $107.02 and $121.04, with an estimated average price of $114.39.
