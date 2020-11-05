J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. Buys Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, ISHARES TRUST, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Investment company J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, 3M Co, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, ISHARES TRUST, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. owns 736 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 915,769 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 151.76% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,291 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 130.69% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 138,682 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 143.62% Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 357,655 shares, 1.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 171.23% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 60,576 shares, 1.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.69%

J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $150.41 and $172.38, with an estimated average price of $160.9. The stock is now traded at around $160.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 59,295 shares as of .

J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $131 and $143.29, with an estimated average price of $136.01. The stock is now traded at around $137.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 63,607 shares as of .

J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $420.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 19,856 shares as of .

J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75. The stock is now traded at around $168.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 40,076 shares as of .

J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Valley National Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $6.6 and $8.33, with an estimated average price of $7.43. The stock is now traded at around $7.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 882,417 shares as of .

J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $339.96 and $398.07, with an estimated average price of $381.38. The stock is now traded at around $372.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 15,189 shares as of .

J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 151.76%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $114.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.95%. The holding were 915,769 shares as of .

J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 130.69%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3241.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 12,291 shares as of .

J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 143.62%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $216.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 138,682 shares as of .

J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 171.23%. The purchase prices were between $53.94 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $58.09. The stock is now traded at around $57.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 357,655 shares as of .

J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 125.95%. The purchase prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $27.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 565,240 shares as of .

J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 175.71%. The purchase prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $139.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 86,457 shares as of .

J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $51.09 and $51.59, with an estimated average price of $51.39.

J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $116.12 and $129.92, with an estimated average price of $123.16.

J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $11.62 and $13.98, with an estimated average price of $13.15.

J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $174.96 and $206.16, with an estimated average price of $190.1.

J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $56.9 and $65.74, with an estimated average price of $61.92.

J.w. Cole Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in INVESCO EXCHG TRAD. The sale prices were between $107.02 and $121.04, with an estimated average price of $114.39.