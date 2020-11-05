Mechanics Bank Trust Department Buys ISHARES TRUST, Eli Lilly and Co, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, ISHARES TRUST

Richmond, CA, based Investment company Mechanics Bank Trust Department (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Eli Lilly and Co, Lockheed Martin Corp, Zoetis Inc, ETF MANAGERS TRUST, sells ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, ISHARES TRUST, General Dynamics Corp, INVESCO EXCHG TRAD during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mechanics Bank Trust Department. As of 2020Q3, Mechanics Bank Trust Department owns 161 stocks with a total value of $502 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 105,811 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.09% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 202,237 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.59% ISHARES TRUST (LQD) - 164,308 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 101,078 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.45% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 61,420 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.31%

Mechanics Bank Trust Department initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $158.93 and $180.03, with an estimated average price of $168.61. The stock is now traded at around $184.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 7,757 shares as of .

Mechanics Bank Trust Department initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $339.96 and $398.07, with an estimated average price of $381.38. The stock is now traded at around $372.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,070 shares as of .

Mechanics Bank Trust Department initiated holding in ETF MANAGERS TRUST. The purchase prices were between $49.8 and $57.67, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,465 shares as of .

Mechanics Bank Trust Department initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $551.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 473 shares as of .

Mechanics Bank Trust Department initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $243.75 and $310.31, with an estimated average price of $287.22. The stock is now traded at around $289.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 915 shares as of .

Mechanics Bank Trust Department initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.26 and $59.01, with an estimated average price of $55.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,670 shares as of .

Mechanics Bank Trust Department added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $146.22 and $169.13, with an estimated average price of $154.85. The stock is now traded at around $148.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,979 shares as of .

Mechanics Bank Trust Department added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 52.36%. The purchase prices were between $137.1 and $165.37, with an estimated average price of $153.48. The stock is now traded at around $174.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,751 shares as of .

Mechanics Bank Trust Department added to a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc by 23.61%. The purchase prices were between $107.35 and $118.91, with an estimated average price of $114.5. The stock is now traded at around $109.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,470 shares as of .

Mechanics Bank Trust Department added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 38.27%. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $194.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,237 shares as of .

Mechanics Bank Trust Department added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 26.83%. The purchase prices were between $535.05 and $608, with an estimated average price of $570.18. The stock is now traded at around $651.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,404 shares as of .

Mechanics Bank Trust Department sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $61.1 and $65.92, with an estimated average price of $63.99.

Mechanics Bank Trust Department sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $136.51 and $158.85, with an estimated average price of $147.72.

Mechanics Bank Trust Department sold out a holding in PG&E Corp. The sale prices were between $8.59 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.27.

Mechanics Bank Trust Department sold out a holding in United States Steel Corp. The sale prices were between $6.66 and $8.82, with an estimated average price of $7.57.