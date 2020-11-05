BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, INVESCO EXCHG TRAD, ISHARES TRUST, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Eaton Corp PLC, Wells Fargo

Springfield, MO, based Investment company BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, INVESCO EXCHG TRAD, ISHARES TRUST, PIMCO ETF TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, sells ISHARES TRUST, Eaton Corp PLC, Wells Fargo, Snap-on Inc, Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 313 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 3,078,445 shares, 30.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.36% VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VEU) - 4,057,829 shares, 11.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25% iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) - 1,262,771 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.51% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 188,377 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.91% ISHARES TRUST (IVW) - 204,258 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.22%

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in INVESCO EXCHG TRAD. The purchase prices were between $107.02 and $121.04, with an estimated average price of $114.39. The stock is now traded at around $117.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 165,741 shares as of .

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $27.79 and $28.25, with an estimated average price of $27.99. The stock is now traded at around $27.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 205,810 shares as of .

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $69.64, with an estimated average price of $68.07. The stock is now traded at around $68.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 23,138 shares as of .

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.6 and $74.05, with an estimated average price of $71.34. The stock is now traded at around $73.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 15,600 shares as of .

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $171.94 and $216.63, with an estimated average price of $197.53. The stock is now traded at around $220.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,784 shares as of .

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.39 and $86.52, with an estimated average price of $78.1. The stock is now traded at around $87.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,086 shares as of .

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 410.16%. The purchase prices were between $173.64 and $195.6, with an estimated average price of $186.16. The stock is now traded at around $197.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 184,949 shares as of .

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 644.05%. The purchase prices were between $65.42 and $75.64, with an estimated average price of $71.4. The stock is now traded at around $74.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 185,046 shares as of .

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 309.25%. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 89,040 shares as of .

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 63.03%. The purchase prices were between $164.39 and $185, with an estimated average price of $174.21. The stock is now traded at around $185.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 96,952 shares as of .

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FD by 49.52%. The purchase prices were between $110.14 and $128.14, with an estimated average price of $117.95. The stock is now traded at around $122.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 121,247 shares as of .

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 20.10%. The purchase prices were between $158.93 and $180.03, with an estimated average price of $168.61. The stock is now traded at around $184.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 134,474 shares as of .

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66.

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $544.75 and $658.21, with an estimated average price of $606.19.

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $51.84 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $61.11.

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in INVESCO EXCH TRDII. The sale prices were between $34.66 and $37.58, with an estimated average price of $36.22.

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $81.17 and $117.57, with an estimated average price of $97.98.

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The sale prices were between $48.81 and $57.01, with an estimated average price of $53.56.