Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, Sells SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, Apple Inc

Investment company Shepherd Financial Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, sells SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC. As of 2020Q3, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC owns 122 stocks with a total value of $368 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SPLG,

SPLG, Reduced Positions: AAPL,

AAPL, Sold Out: ELR,

For the details of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/shepherd+financial+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 230,515 shares, 19.29% of the total portfolio. SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPTM) - 1,464,128 shares, 15.01% of the total portfolio. SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPLG) - 710,342 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. New Position ISHARES TRUST (QUAL) - 173,131 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 127,097 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio.

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $40.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.99%. The holding were 710,342 shares as of .

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.92 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $86.92.