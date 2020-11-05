  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, Sells SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, Apple Inc

November 05, 2020 | About: SPLG +1.96% ELR +0%

Investment company Shepherd Financial Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, sells SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC. As of 2020Q3, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC owns 122 stocks with a total value of $368 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • New Purchases: SPLG,
  • Reduced Positions: AAPL,
  • Sold Out: ELR,

For the details of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/shepherd+financial+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC
  1. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 230,515 shares, 19.29% of the total portfolio.
  2. SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPTM) - 1,464,128 shares, 15.01% of the total portfolio.
  3. SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPLG) - 710,342 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. ISHARES TRUST (QUAL) - 173,131 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio.
  5. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 127,097 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPLG)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $40.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.99%. The holding were 710,342 shares as of .

Sold Out: SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (ELR)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.92 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $86.92.



Here is the complete portfolio of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC. Also check out:

1. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Shepherd Financial Partners LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)