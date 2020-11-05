Copperwynd Financial, LLC Buys Altabancorp, FedEx Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Sells Altabancorp, Tesla Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc

Investment company Copperwynd Financial, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Altabancorp, FedEx Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Align Technology Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, sells Altabancorp, Tesla Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Skyworks Solutions Inc, SPDR SERIES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Copperwynd Financial, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Copperwynd Financial, LLC owns 114 stocks with a total value of $188 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: 56N, FDX, AMD, IWM, TIP, MSCI, BRK.B,

56N, FDX, AMD, IWM, TIP, MSCI, BRK.B, Added Positions: ALGN, SPY, GLDM, QQQ, JPST, DXCM, IVV, DGRO, UNH, PYPL, MELI, ASML, CRM, NIO, NKE, ZTS, NOW, DG, V, ABT, SBUX, MSFT, IT, ADSK, ADBE, ACN, FB, EBAY, GOOG, MA, REGN, CDNS, SPAB, PMX, PTY,

ALGN, SPY, GLDM, QQQ, JPST, DXCM, IVV, DGRO, UNH, PYPL, MELI, ASML, CRM, NIO, NKE, ZTS, NOW, DG, V, ABT, SBUX, MSFT, IT, ADSK, ADBE, ACN, FB, EBAY, GOOG, MA, REGN, CDNS, SPAB, PMX, PTY, Reduced Positions: TSLA, LULU, SWKS, VYM, AAPL, TPIC, GBIL, SHV, LOW, ALL, MGK, NATR, INTC, CSCO, DHR, GOOGL, CVS, TMO, AVGO, NVDA, NFJ, SWK, SYK, TGT, UNP, VLO, VZ, WMT, DIS, TRV, EXG, APTV, CF, BAC, AMP, ALXN, LKQ, DTE, DRI, ECL, FISV, HPQ, HST, IBM, STZ, CMI, MCK, MRK, PWR, ROP, COP, WBA, JPM, CVX, UNM, COF, ALK, TSN, PFE, PEG,

TSLA, LULU, SWKS, VYM, AAPL, TPIC, GBIL, SHV, LOW, ALL, MGK, NATR, INTC, CSCO, DHR, GOOGL, CVS, TMO, AVGO, NVDA, NFJ, SWK, SYK, TGT, UNP, VLO, VZ, WMT, DIS, TRV, EXG, APTV, CF, BAC, AMP, ALXN, LKQ, DTE, DRI, ECL, FISV, HPQ, HST, IBM, STZ, CMI, MCK, MRK, PWR, ROP, COP, WBA, JPM, CVX, UNM, COF, ALK, TSN, PFE, PEG, Sold Out: ALTA, BIL, AGG, HYG, ADP,

For the details of Copperwynd Financial, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/copperwynd+financial%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

VANGUARD WORLD FD (MGK) - 71,824 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38% ISHARES TRUST (IWB) - 65,275 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89% ISHARES TRUST (MTUM) - 80,920 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41% Altabancorp (56N) - 576,670 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. New Position ISHARES TRUST (DGRO) - 287,292 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.89%

Copperwynd Financial, LLC initiated holding in Altabancorp. The purchase prices were between $15.66 and $18.3, with an estimated average price of $16.95. The stock is now traded at around $20.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.17%. The holding were 576,670 shares as of .

Copperwynd Financial, LLC initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73. The stock is now traded at around $269.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.17%. The holding were 31,183 shares as of .

Copperwynd Financial, LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $81.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.96%. The holding were 90,720 shares as of .

Copperwynd Financial, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $138.54 and $157.86, with an estimated average price of $149.92. The stock is now traded at around $160.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 13,174 shares as of .

Copperwynd Financial, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $123.08 and $127.1, with an estimated average price of $125.6. The stock is now traded at around $125.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 10,703 shares as of .

Copperwynd Financial, LLC initiated holding in MSCI Inc. The purchase prices were between $339.25 and $394, with an estimated average price of $362.5. The stock is now traded at around $398.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 762 shares as of .

Copperwynd Financial, LLC added to a holding in Align Technology Inc by 2294.14%. The purchase prices were between $270.24 and $335.24, with an estimated average price of $304.94. The stock is now traded at around $483.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.55%. The holding were 21,260 shares as of .

Copperwynd Financial, LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 60.47%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $343.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 30,016 shares as of .

Copperwynd Financial, LLC added to a holding in WORLD GOLD TRUST by 124.94%. The purchase prices were between $17.67 and $20.57, with an estimated average price of $19.05. The stock is now traded at around $18.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 178,203 shares as of .

Copperwynd Financial, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 116.42%. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $286.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 12,113 shares as of .

Copperwynd Financial, LLC added to a holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS by 195.11%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 35,933 shares as of .

Copperwynd Financial, LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 44.14%. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $354.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,028 shares as of .

Copperwynd Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Altabancorp. The sale prices were between $18.75 and $22.01, with an estimated average price of $20.37.

Copperwynd Financial, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $91.52 and $91.54, with an estimated average price of $91.53.

Copperwynd Financial, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $117.45 and $119.23, with an estimated average price of $118.22.

Copperwynd Financial, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $80.53 and $84.89, with an estimated average price of $83.47.

Copperwynd Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $128.72 and $150.73, with an estimated average price of $140.27.