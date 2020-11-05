  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Copperwynd Financial, LLC Buys Altabancorp, FedEx Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Sells Altabancorp, Tesla Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc

November 05, 2020 | About: ALGN +2.49% SPY +2.02% GLDM +1.63% QQQ +2.59% JPST +0% UNH -0.33% 56N +0% FDX +2.19% AMD +2.51% IWM +2.11% TIP +0.03% MSC +0%

Investment company Copperwynd Financial, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Altabancorp, FedEx Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Align Technology Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, sells Altabancorp, Tesla Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Skyworks Solutions Inc, SPDR SERIES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Copperwynd Financial, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Copperwynd Financial, LLC owns 114 stocks with a total value of $188 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Copperwynd Financial, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/copperwynd+financial%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Copperwynd Financial, LLC
  1. VANGUARD WORLD FD (MGK) - 71,824 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (IWB) - 65,275 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (MTUM) - 80,920 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41%
  4. Altabancorp (56N) - 576,670 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. ISHARES TRUST (DGRO) - 287,292 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.89%
New Purchase: Altabancorp (56N)

Copperwynd Financial, LLC initiated holding in Altabancorp. The purchase prices were between $15.66 and $18.3, with an estimated average price of $16.95. The stock is now traded at around $20.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.17%. The holding were 576,670 shares as of .

New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Copperwynd Financial, LLC initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73. The stock is now traded at around $269.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.17%. The holding were 31,183 shares as of .

New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Copperwynd Financial, LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $81.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.96%. The holding were 90,720 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IWM)

Copperwynd Financial, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $138.54 and $157.86, with an estimated average price of $149.92. The stock is now traded at around $160.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 13,174 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (TIP)

Copperwynd Financial, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $123.08 and $127.1, with an estimated average price of $125.6. The stock is now traded at around $125.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 10,703 shares as of .

New Purchase: MSCI Inc (MSCI)

Copperwynd Financial, LLC initiated holding in MSCI Inc. The purchase prices were between $339.25 and $394, with an estimated average price of $362.5. The stock is now traded at around $398.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 762 shares as of .

Added: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)

Copperwynd Financial, LLC added to a holding in Align Technology Inc by 2294.14%. The purchase prices were between $270.24 and $335.24, with an estimated average price of $304.94. The stock is now traded at around $483.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.55%. The holding were 21,260 shares as of .

Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)

Copperwynd Financial, LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 60.47%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $343.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 30,016 shares as of .

Added: WORLD GOLD TRUST (GLDM)

Copperwynd Financial, LLC added to a holding in WORLD GOLD TRUST by 124.94%. The purchase prices were between $17.67 and $20.57, with an estimated average price of $19.05. The stock is now traded at around $18.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 178,203 shares as of .

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Copperwynd Financial, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 116.42%. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $286.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 12,113 shares as of .

Added: JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPST)

Copperwynd Financial, LLC added to a holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS by 195.11%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 35,933 shares as of .

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Copperwynd Financial, LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 44.14%. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $354.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,028 shares as of .

Sold Out: Altabancorp (ALTA)

Copperwynd Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Altabancorp. The sale prices were between $18.75 and $22.01, with an estimated average price of $20.37.

Sold Out: SPDR SERIES TRUST (BIL)

Copperwynd Financial, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $91.52 and $91.54, with an estimated average price of $91.53.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (AGG)

Copperwynd Financial, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $117.45 and $119.23, with an estimated average price of $118.22.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (HYG)

Copperwynd Financial, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $80.53 and $84.89, with an estimated average price of $83.47.

Sold Out: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)

Copperwynd Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $128.72 and $150.73, with an estimated average price of $140.27.



Here is the complete portfolio of Copperwynd Financial, LLC. Also check out:

1. Copperwynd Financial, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Copperwynd Financial, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Copperwynd Financial, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Copperwynd Financial, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)