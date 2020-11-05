Value Monitoring, Inc. Buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, Sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, VanEck Vectors ETF Trust High Yield Muni

Investment company Value Monitoring, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, VanEck Vectors ETF Trust High Yield Muni during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Value Monitoring, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Value Monitoring, Inc. owns 3 stocks with a total value of $10 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SJNK,

SJNK, Reduced Positions: HYMB, HYD,

SPDR SERIES TRUST (SJNK) - 178,011 shares, 44.21% of the total portfolio. New Position VanEck Vectors ETF Trust High Yield Muni (HYD) - 48,598 shares, 27.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.17% SPDR SERIES TRUST (HYMB) - 50,925 shares, 27.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.4%

Value Monitoring, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $26.1, with an estimated average price of $25.8. The stock is now traded at around $26.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 44.21%. The holding were 178,011 shares as of .