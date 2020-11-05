  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Value Monitoring, Inc. Buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, Sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, VanEck Vectors ETF Trust High Yield Muni

November 05, 2020 | About: SJNK +0.57%

Investment company Value Monitoring, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, VanEck Vectors ETF Trust High Yield Muni during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Value Monitoring, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Value Monitoring, Inc. owns 3 stocks with a total value of $10 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Value Monitoring, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/value+monitoring%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Value Monitoring, Inc.
  1. SPDR SERIES TRUST (SJNK) - 178,011 shares, 44.21% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. VanEck Vectors ETF Trust High Yield Muni (HYD) - 48,598 shares, 27.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.17%
  3. SPDR SERIES TRUST (HYMB) - 50,925 shares, 27.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.4%
New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SJNK)

Value Monitoring, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $26.1, with an estimated average price of $25.8. The stock is now traded at around $26.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 44.21%. The holding were 178,011 shares as of .



