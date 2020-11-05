Gould Asset Management Llc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, PIMCO ETF TRUST, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, VANGUARD BD IDX FD

Investment company Gould Asset Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, PIMCO ETF TRUST, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gould Asset Management Llc . As of 2020Q3, Gould Asset Management Llc owns 129 stocks with a total value of $293 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: ESGU, BSV, JPM, GIS, SMIN, EEMS, MOO,
- Added Positions: VTIP, BOND, TLT, STIP, VGSH, BND, BAB, EFA, VNQ, VCLT, ESGD, EMLC, UNP, HD, AMLP, JNJ, MDY, ESGE, IDV, DVY, BMY, VTV, MSFT, VYM, AAPL, AMZN, PGX, SPYX, V, ABT, WFC, RTX, PGF, PBR, NKE, LMT, ITUB, CRESY, CMCSA, BA, T, GOOG,
- Reduced Positions: VMBS, VCSH, BLV, SPY, IEFA, VEU, IVV, EEM, GLD, SUB, EWC, IAU, VXF, CL, VWO, SCHF, LOW, VCIT, TXN, STPZ, SCHE, PEP, DSI, IEMG, SPSB, VGK, GOOGL, IYR, BRK.B,
- Sold Out: SHV, STZ, CAT, SHM, CVS, WBA,
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 293,924 shares, 33.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.72%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 206,512 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.07%
- iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 90,262 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.39%
- INVESCO EXCH TRDII (BAB) - 332,437 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.37%
- WORLD GOLD TRUST (GLDM) - 588,071 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%
Gould Asset Management Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.41 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $75.29. The stock is now traded at around $78.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 11,235 shares as of .New Purchase: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BSV)
Gould Asset Management Llc initiated holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD. The purchase prices were between $82.68 and $82.98, with an estimated average price of $82.86. The stock is now traded at around $82.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 8,395 shares as of .New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Gould Asset Management Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $100.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,766 shares as of .New Purchase: General Mills Inc (GIS)
Gould Asset Management Llc initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.32 and $65.74, with an estimated average price of $62.5. The stock is now traded at around $60.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,800 shares as of .New Purchase: Ishares MSCI India Small Cap (SMIN)
Gould Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Ishares MSCI India Small Cap. The purchase prices were between $29.59 and $36.32, with an estimated average price of $33.08. The stock is now traded at around $36.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,230 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES INC (EEMS)
Gould Asset Management Llc initiated holding in ISHARES INC. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $43.26. The stock is now traded at around $45.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,815 shares as of .Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Gould Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 138.58%. The purchase prices were between $50.18 and $51.11, with an estimated average price of $50.72. The stock is now traded at around $50.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 115,503 shares as of .Added: PIMCO ETF TRUST (BOND)
Gould Asset Management Llc added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 134.02%. The purchase prices were between $110.7 and $112.63, with an estimated average price of $111.96. The stock is now traded at around $112.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 49,049 shares as of .Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Gould Asset Management Llc added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.39%. The purchase prices were between $161.12 and $171.57, with an estimated average price of $165.77. The stock is now traded at around $161.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 90,262 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (STIP)
Gould Asset Management Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 71.46%. The purchase prices were between $102.35 and $104.25, with an estimated average price of $103.45. The stock is now traded at around $103.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 67,747 shares as of .Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
Gould Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 88.13%. The purchase prices were between $62.07 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $62.13. The stock is now traded at around $62.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 79,750 shares as of .Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Gould Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 80.81%. The purchase prices were between $87.74 and $89.17, with an estimated average price of $88.35. The stock is now traded at around $88.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 44,840 shares as of .Sold Out: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
Gould Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.7 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $110.72.Sold Out: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)
Gould Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $171.09 and $196.59, with an estimated average price of $182.57.Sold Out: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Gould Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $125.73 and $153.87, with an estimated average price of $140.4.Sold Out: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SHM)
Gould Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $49.76 and $50.06, with an estimated average price of $49.94.Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Gould Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23.Sold Out: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Gould Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $34.67 and $43.16, with an estimated average price of $39.11.
