Schnieders Capital Management Llc Buys U.S. Bancorp, Merck Inc, General Mills Inc, Sells Wells Fargo, Dominion Energy Inc, CenterPoint Energy Inc

Pasadena, CA, based Investment company Schnieders Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys U.S. Bancorp, Merck Inc, General Mills Inc, Tesla Inc, PowerShares NASDAQ Internet Portfolio, sells Wells Fargo, Dominion Energy Inc, CenterPoint Energy Inc, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Schnieders Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Schnieders Capital Management Llc owns 157 stocks with a total value of $267 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: TSLA, PNQI, INTU, SLV, VGT,
- Added Positions: USB, MRK, INTC, GIS, MGP, CCI, WMT, AEPPL, GLD, MCD, IBM, XLK, GOOG, VZ, DIA, JPM, JNJ, NVCR, GLPI, PM, MPW, GOOGL, AMT, T, AEP, LIN, QCOM, SYY, AIV, PYPL, BA, CAT, BRK.B, MMM, CMCSA, DLR, EPD, NVDA, ORCL, FDN, MO,
- Reduced Positions: WFC, D, RDS.A, DIS, SPY, WELL, V, XOM, STOR, EPR, PPL, APTS, CVX, KYN, CNP, WY, UNH, ABBV, RFI, OUT, RTX, VNQ, PEG, CVS, BXMT, C, O, STAG, IWM, SMH, VTR, NVO, ED, BBN, COST, QQQX, MA, DD, GE, KMB, AVB, MNR, BMY, SCHB, PFF, IDU, DVY, KHC, NXRT, BABA, JD,
- Sold Out: CNPPB.PFD, WBA, ENB, CCIPA.PFD, FEN, PSX, CTVA, BRT, AMCR, MRAM,
These are the top 5 holdings of SCHNIEDERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 88,438 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 155,643 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.99%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 55,082 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.20%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,559 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71%
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 23,649 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.31%
Schnieders Capital Management Llc initiated holding in PowerShares NASDAQ Internet Portfolio. The purchase prices were between $181.77 and $222.35, with an estimated average price of $197.33. The stock is now traded at around $218.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,914 shares as of .New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Schnieders Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $420.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 902 shares as of .New Purchase: Intuit Inc (INTU)
Schnieders Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $354.18, with an estimated average price of $313.06. The stock is now traded at around $343.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES SILVER TST (SLV)
Schnieders Capital Management Llc initiated holding in ISHARES SILVER TST. The purchase prices were between $16.71 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.68. The stock is now traded at around $22.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,240 shares as of .New Purchase: VANGUARD WORLD FDS (VGT)
Schnieders Capital Management Llc initiated holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The purchase prices were between $279.37 and $338.36, with an estimated average price of $301.01. The stock is now traded at around $316.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 677 shares as of .Added: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Schnieders Capital Management Llc added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 220.49%. The purchase prices were between $34.22 and $38.31, with an estimated average price of $36.61. The stock is now traded at around $39.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 40,699 shares as of .Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Schnieders Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 66.72%. The purchase prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $80.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 18,508 shares as of .Added: General Mills Inc (GIS)
Schnieders Capital Management Llc added to a holding in General Mills Inc by 66.55%. The purchase prices were between $57.32 and $65.74, with an estimated average price of $62.5. The stock is now traded at around $60.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 16,580 shares as of .Added: MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP)
Schnieders Capital Management Llc added to a holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC by 58.71%. The purchase prices were between $25.58 and $29.51, with an estimated average price of $27.81. The stock is now traded at around $27.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 32,100 shares as of .Added: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
Schnieders Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 70.78%. The purchase prices were between $155.62 and $174.3, with an estimated average price of $165.04. The stock is now traded at around $162.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,442 shares as of .Added: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEPPL)
Schnieders Capital Management Llc added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 55.83%. The purchase prices were between $47.63 and $52.67, with an estimated average price of $49.69. The stock is now traded at around $52.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 16,050 shares as of .Sold Out: CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNPPB.PFD)
Schnieders Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $35.82 and $39.67, with an estimated average price of $37.17.Sold Out: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Schnieders Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $34.67 and $43.16, with an estimated average price of $39.11.Sold Out: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
Schnieders Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $29.2 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $31.46.Sold Out: Crown Castle International Corp (CCIPA.PFD)
Schnieders Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $1445 and $1557.39, with an estimated average price of $1483.93.Sold Out: Phillips 66 (PSX)
Schnieders Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $51.84 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $61.11.Sold Out: First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund (FEN)
Schnieders Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund. The sale prices were between $9 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $9.96.
