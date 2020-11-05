  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Vicor Corporation Announces Appointment of Andrew D'Amico to Board of Directors

November 05, 2020 | About: VICR +3.28%

ANDOVER, Mass., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicor Corporation ( VICR) announced today the appointment of Andrew T. D’Amico to its Board of Directors, effective October 21, 2020.

Mr. D’Amico, 59, has served in the role of General Counsel for Intellectual Property since January 2006. Prior to his engagement by the Company, Andrew had 18 years of private practice experience in the field of patent law, including patent litigation, patent licensing and patent prosecution, as well as counseling in diverse technological areas, most recently in the New York office of Fish & Richardson P.C..

Mr. D’Amico received a law degree from The George Washington University’s National Law Center and an electrical engineering degree (B.S.E.E., Magna Cum Laude) from the N.J. Institute of Technology. Prior to entering law school, Andrew was a design engineer in the aerospace industry.

Patrizio Vinciarelli, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, stated: "Andy’s appointment to the BOD recognizes his long standing role in developing and protecting Vicor’s Intellectual Property."

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, Vicor sells its products to the power systems market, including enterprise and high-performance computing, industrial equipment and automation, telecommunications and network infrastructure, vehicles and transportation, aerospace and defense. www.vicorpower.com

Vicor is a registered trademark of Vicor Corporation.

For further information contact:
James A. Simms, Chief Financial Officer
Voice: 978-470-2900
Facsimile: 978-749-3439
[email protected]

