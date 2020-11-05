Veeco Announces Upcoming Investor Events

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc. ( VECO) today announced that management is scheduled to participate in the following virtual events:



Benchmark Company Technology Virtual One-on-One Investor Conference on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Veeco management will be available to meet one-on-one with investors during the conference. Interested investors should contact their Benchmark Company representative to secure a meeting time.



Wells Fargo Virtual TMT Summit on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Veeco management will be participating in a virtual fireside chat session at 4:00 PM ET. The fireside chat will be available via webcast on the events page of ir.veeco.com . Veeco management will also be available to meet one-on-one with investors during the conference. Interested investors should contact their Wells Fargo representative to secure a meeting time.



Barclays Virtual Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Veeco management will be participating in a virtual fireside chat session at 9:00 AM ET. The fireside chat will be available via webcast on the Events page of ir.veeco.com. Veeco management will also be available to meet one-on-one with investors during the conference. Interested investors should contact their Barclays representative to secure a meeting time.



DA Davidson Virtual Semicap, Laser and Optical Conference on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. Veeco management will be available to meet one-on-one with investors during the conference. Interested investors should contact their DA Davidson representative to secure a meeting time.



12th Annual CEO Summit on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. Veeco management will meeting with investors during the summit. The presentation material utilized during the CEO Summit will be made accessible on the Events page of ir.ve e co.com . The virtual CEO Summit is by invitation only and is open to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. For more information, please email Laura Guerrant-Oiye by December 10 by click i ng here .

About Veeco

Veeco ( VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our proven ion beam, laser annealing, lithography, MOCVD, and single wafer etch & clean technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veeco’s systems and service offerings, visit www.veeco.com .

To the extent that this news release discusses expectations or otherwise makes statements about the future, such statements are forward-looking and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These factors include the risks discussed in the Business Description and Management's Discussion and Analysis sections of Veeco's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and press releases. Veeco does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances after the date of such statements.