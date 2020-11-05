  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Opera Limited to announce third quarter 2020 financial results on November 19, 2020

November 05, 2020 | About: OPRA +5.73%

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opera Limited ( OPRA), one of the world’s major browser developers and a leading internet consumer brand, will report its third quarter 2020 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 19th, 2020. The quarterly report will be available on the investor relations section of the website at https://investor.opera.com.

Management will host a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, November 19th at 8:00 am Eastern Time (EST).

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations section of the website at https://investor.opera.com.

Listeners may also access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States: +1 833 570-1161
China: +86 400 682 8609
Hong Kong: +852 5819 4851
Norway: +47 2396 4173
United Kingdom: +44 (0)203 107 0289
International: +1 918 922-6511
Confirmation Code: 3159725

About Opera

Opera is a global web innovator. Opera’s browsers, news products and fintech solutions are the trusted choice of more than 380 million people worldwide. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange (NASDAQ:OPRA).

Investor Relations Contact:

Derrick Nueman
[email protected] or (408) 596-3055

For media enquiries, please contact: [email protected]

