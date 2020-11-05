  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
PRNewswire
Boston Scientific Announces November 2020 Conference Schedule

November 05, 2020

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences.

On November 12, 2020, Meghan Scanlon, senior vice president and president, Urology and Pelvic Health, and Susie Lisa, vice president, Investor Relations, will participate in a 40-minute question-and-answer session with the host analyst at the 29th Annual Credit Suisse Virtual Healthcare Conference. The session will begin at approximately 8:00 a.m. EST.

On November 18, 2020, Dan Brennan, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Susie Lisa will participate in a 30-minute question-and-answer session with the host analyst at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference. The session will begin at approximately 8:40 a.m. EST.

A live webcast and replay of the webcast for each event will be accessible at investors.bostonscientific.comhttp://www.bostonscientific.com/investors. The replay will be available beginning approximately one hour following the completion of each event.

About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical solutions that improve the health of patients around the world. As a global medical technology leader for 40 years, we advance science for life by providing a broad range of high performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of healthcare. For more information, visit www.bostonscientific.com and connect on Twitter and Facebook.

CONTACTS

Media:

Investors:

Katie Schur

Susie Lisa, CFA

508-683-5574 (office)

508-683-5565 (office)

Media Relations

Investor Relations

Boston Scientific Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

[email protected]

[email protected]

