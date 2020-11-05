Aeromexico Reports October 2020 Traffic Results

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V. ("Aeromexico") (BMV: AEROMEX) today reported October 2020 operational results.

Grupo Aeromexico transported 870 thousand passengers in October 2020 , an increase of 22.9% versus September 2020 driven by increases in both domestic and international passenger demand. Passengers carried reduced by 49.0% year-on-year - International passengers by 77.7% and domestic passengers by 36.3%.

Aeromexico's capacity, measured in Available Seat Kilometers (ASKs) increased by 21.2% compared to September 2020 and decreased by 53.9% year-on-year.

Demand, measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometers (RPKs) increased by 21.9% compared to September 2020 and decreased by 64.3%, year-on-year.

Aeromexico's October load factor was 65.0%, an increase of 0.5 p.p. versus September 2020 and a 16.5 p.p. decrease versus October 2019.

During November 2020, Aeroméxico plans to increase frequencies to Guatemala City, Sao Paulo, Buenos Aires, San Jose, Santo Domingo and Medellin.



October

YTD October

2020 2019 Var

2020 2019 Var















RPKs (itinerary + charter, millions)













Domestic 750 1,034 -27.5%

5,394 9,602 -43.8% International 439 2,297 -80.9%

8,002 25,886 -69.1% Total 1,188 3,331 -64.3%

13,396 35,488 -62.3%















ASKs (itinerary + charter, millions)













Domestic 996 1,275 -21.9%

7,491 11,806 -36.5% International 888 2,814 -68.4%

13,350 30,790 -56.6% Total 1,885 4,089 -53.9%

20,841 42,596 -51.1%















Load Factor (itinerary, %)



p.p.





p.p. Domestic 75.2 81.1 -5.9

72.1 81.3 -9.2 International 52.7 81.6 -29.0

69.2 84.1 -14.9 Total 65.0 81.5 -16.5

70.3 83.3 -13.0















Passengers (itinerary + charter, thousands)













Domestic 753 1,182 -36.3%

5,553 10,886 -49.0% International 116 522 -77.7%

1,889 6,396 -70.5% Total 870 1,704 -49.0%

7,442 17,282 -56.9%

Figures may not sum to total due to rounding.

The information included within this report has not been audited and does not provide information on the Company's future performance. Aeromexico's future performance depends on many factors and it cannot be inferred that any period's performance or its year-over-year comparison will be an indicator of similar future performance.

Glossary:

"RPKs" Revenue Passenger Kilometers represent one revenue-passenger transported one kilometer. This includes itinerary and charter flights. The total RPKs equals the number of revenue-passengers transported multiplied by the total distance flown.

Revenue Passenger Kilometers represent one revenue-passenger transported one kilometer. This includes itinerary and charter flights. The total RPKs equals the number of revenue-passengers transported multiplied by the total distance flown. "ASKs" Available Seat Kilometers represent the number of available seats multiplied by the distance flown. This metric is an indicator of the airline's capacity. It equals one seat offered for one kilometer, whether the seat is used.

Available Seat Kilometers represent the number of available seats multiplied by the distance flown. This metric is an indicator of the airline's capacity. It equals one seat offered for one kilometer, whether the seat is used. "Load Factor" equals the number of passengers transported as a percentage of the number of seats offered. It is a measure of the airline's capacity utilization. This metric considers the total passengers transported and total seats available in itinerary flights only.

equals the number of passengers transported as a percentage of the number of seats offered. It is a measure of the airline's capacity utilization. This metric considers the total passengers transported and total seats available in itinerary flights only. "Passengers" refers to the total number of passengers transported by the airline.

refers to the total number of passengers transported by the airline. Grupo Aeromexico´s investors presentation is available in the following link: https://www.aeromexico.com/en-us/investors

Grupo Aeroméxico confirms that its voluntary process of financial restructuring under Chapter 11 of the legislation of the United States of America , will be carried out in an orderly manner while it continues operating and offering services to its customers with the same quality that characterizes it, contracting from its suppliers the goods and services required for its operation. The Company will use the advantages of Chapter 11 to strengthen its financial position and liquidity, protect and preserve its operations and assets, and implement the necessary adjustments to face the impact of COVID-19.

About Grupo Aeromexico

Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeroméxico, Mexico's global airline, has its main operations center in Terminal 2 of the Mexico City International Airport. Its destination network has reach in Mexico, the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, Asia and Europe. The Group's current operating fleet includes Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft, as well as the latest generation Embraer 190. Aeroméxico is a founding partner of SkyTeam, an alliance that celebrates 20 years and offers connectivity in more than 170 countries, through the 19 partner airlines. Aeroméxico created and implemented a Health and Hygiene Management System (SGSH) to protect its clients and collaborators at all stages of its operation.

