CMMI Institute Appraises Genpact at CMMI V2.0 Maturity Level 5

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CMMI Institute has appraised Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, on the Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) V2.0 for Maturity Level 5. The highly complex appraisal is a significant milestone in modernizing the quality and delivery of Genpact's technology services and methodologies like Agile, predictive project management, and continuous improvement across the company's application services, integration services, and cloud services for leading global clients.

Organizations using CMMI to build capability have achieved improvements in customer satisfaction, employee engagement, and organizational performance – all of which benefit the bottom line. Being appraised at CMMI V2.0 Maturity Level 5 recognizes Genpact's deep technology capabilities that are coupled with domain expertise across many vertical business areas. Genpact has been continually evolving and embedding its offerings with digital technology to help clients solve business challenges.

"CMMI v2.0 Maturity Level 5 is regarded as the gold standard for software development and delivery excellence. We are proud to join a select group of approximately 30 companies worldwide that have accomplished this feat," said Sanjay Srivastava, chief digital officer, Genpact. "Genpact has always been known for its domain expertise. This achievement recognizes our ability to enable clients' innovation journeys by scaling the delivery of high-quality technology services that deliver superior business results."

Added Manu Aggarwal, vice president, Everest Group: "This achievement signals that Genpact has progressed quickly in developing and deploying technology expertise that goes hand-in-hand with its deep domain expertise. This is potentially good news for clients who now more than ever are looking for expertise in both areas to speed their journeys from offline to online."

Designed to optimize business performance in an ever-changing global landscape, CMMI V2.0 is a process and behavioral model that helps organizations streamline process improvements and encourages productive, efficient behaviors to decrease software, product, and service development risks. CMMI V2.0 is a proven set of global best practices that enable organizations to build and benchmark the key capabilities that address the most common business challenges, including ensuring quality; engineering; developing products; delivering and managing services; selecting and managing suppliers; planning and managing work; managing business resilience; managing workforces; supporting implementation; sustaining habit and persistence, and improving performance.

An appraisal at CMMI Maturity Level 5 indicates that an organization performs at an "optimizing" level. An organization operating at this highest possible level continually improves its processes based on a quantitative understanding of its business objectives and performance. It also uses a quantitative approach to understand the variation inherent in the process and the causes of process outcomes to drive business performance.

About CMMI® Institute

A subsidiary of ISACA Enterprises, CMMI Institute (cmmiinstitute.com) is the global leader in the advancement of best practices in people, process, and technology. The Institute provides the tools and support for organizations to benchmark their capabilities and build maturity by comparing their operations to best practices and identifying performance gaps. For over 25 years, thousands of high-performing organizations in a variety of industries, including aerospace, finance, healthcare, software, defense, transportation, and telecommunications, have improved their performance and earned a CMMI maturity level rating and proved they are capable business partners and suppliers.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm that makes business transformation real. We drive digital-led innovation and digitally-enabled intelligent operations for our clients, guided by our experience running thousands of processes primarily for Global Fortune 500 companies. We think with design, dream in digital, and solve problems with data and analytics. Combining our expertise in end-to-end operations and our AI-based platform, Genpact Cora, we focus on the details – all 90,000+ of us. From New York to New Delhi and more than 30 countries in between, we connect every dot, reimagine every process, and reinvent companies' ways of working. We know that reimagining each step from start to finish creates better business outcomes. Whatever it is, we'll be there with you – accelerating digital transformation to create bold, lasting results –because transformation happens here. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Danielle D'Angelo Genpact Media Relations – Americas +1 914-336-7951 [email protected]





Siya Belliappa Genpact Media Relations – India +91 9823133365 [email protected]







View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cmmi-institute-appraises-genpact-at-cmmi-v2-0-maturity-level-5--301167031.html

SOURCE Genpact