Converge Technology Solutions Announces Date for Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2020
TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSXV: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) is pleased to announce that it will release the results for its third quarter for the period ended September 30th, 2020 on Monday, November 9th, 2020 after market close. Subsequently, the Company will hold a conference call on Monday, November 9th, 2020 at 5:00pm EST hosted by Shaun Maine, Chief Executive Officer and Carl Smith, Chief Financial Officer. A question and answer session will follow the corporate update.
Conference Call Details:
Date: Monday, November 9th, 2020
Time: 5:00 PM Eastern Time
Participant Dial-in Numbers:
Local – Toronto (+1) 416 764 8609
Toll Free – North America (+1) 888 390 0605
Germany – 08007240293
United Kingdom - 08006522435
Conference ID: 53771605
Recording Playback Numbers:
Toronto (+1) 416 764 8677
Toll Free – North America (+1) 888 390 0541
Passcode: 771605#
Expiry Date: November 16th, 2020
A live audio webcast and archive of the conference call will be available by visiting the Company's website at https://convergetp.com/investor-relations/. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure time for any software download that may be needed to hear the webcast.
About Converge
Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a North American software-enabled, Hybrid IT solution provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions and services. Converge's regional sales and services organizations deliver advanced analytics, cloud, cybersecurity, and managed services offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with talent expertise and digital infrastructure offerings across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.
