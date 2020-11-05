Black Book Recognizes Nuance as #1 AI-Powered and Cloud-Based Provider Across Five Categories in its Annual Ranking

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) today announced that it has been ranked the #1 Solutions Provider by Black Book Research in five categories, including medical speech recognition and AI technologies. Based on 3,250 survey responses from 203 hospitals and 2,263 physician practices, the rankings demonstrate Nuance's unparalleled understanding of provider needs, forward-thinking vision and superior ability to execute.

According to Black Book's survey, 96 percent of physician groups and practice associations need to build more successful clinical documentation improvement (CDI) programs to meet the complex challenges of outpatient services. Nuance enables providers to meet this demand, securing the highest client satisfaction rating for:

Medical Speech Recognition and AI Technologies;

End-to-End Coding, CDI, CAC Solutions - Inpatient Hospitals & Health Systems for the third consecutive year;

Clinical Documentation Improvement Software & Technology for the seventh consecutive year;

Medical Transcription Software & Technology for the eighth consecutive year; and

End-to-End Coding, CDI, CAC Solutions - Medical Practices, Ambulatory Care & Physicians for the eighth consecutive year.

This recognition builds on Nuance's continued success with cloud-based AI solutions including Nuance CDE One, Nuance Dragon Medical One, and Nuance Dragon Ambient eXperience (DAX).

"We're honored that our AI-powered and cloud-based solutions continue to have a positive impact on the quality of patient care, efficiency of work, and financial outcomes for healthcare organizations we support," said Diana Nole, executive vice president and general manager, healthcare division at Nuance. "Black Book's highly respected analysis also reflects how we've been able to evolve our speech technology – with the help of our customers and partners – to bring new innovations like ambient clinical intelligence to market."

For nearly 20 years, Black Book has polled vendor satisfaction across more than thirty industries in the software/technology and managed services sectors around the globe, including healthcare, and is recognized as a top 25 international market research firm.

"Achieving this recognition for nearly the last decade demonstrates that Nuance is critical to the organizations it serves by accelerating workflows, ensuring fuller and timelier reimbursements and analytics, and improving patient care," said Doug Brown, managing partner of Black Book.

To learn more about Nuance's AI-powered and cloud-based healthcare solutions, click here. For an explainer video on Nuance DAX and the exam room of the future, where clinical documentation writes itself, view the explainer video here.

About Nuance Communications, Inc.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence. A full-service partner trusted by 90 percent of U.S. hospitals and 85 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide, Nuance creates intuitive solutions that amplify people's ability to help others.

Trademark reference: Nuance and the Nuance logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nuance Communications, Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

