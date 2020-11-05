Catch It While You Can: Dodge Opening Dealer Orders for New 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat - the Most Powerful SUV Ever

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Powered by the proven supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI® Hellcat V-8 engine paired with the quick-shifting TorqueFlite 8HP95 eight-speed automatic transmission, the three-row muscle car Dodge Durango joins Challenger and Charger in Hellcat form, delivering 710 horsepower and 645 lb.-ft. of torque

2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful SUV ever with a 0-60 miles per hour (mph) time of 3.5 seconds, a quarter-mile elapsed time of 11.5 seconds as certified by the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) and a top speed of 180 mph, offers a U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) starting at $80,995 (price excludes destination)

Dodge will build the Durango SRT Hellcat exclusively for 2021 model year

Entire Durango lineup updated for 2021 model year with updated aggressive exterior and performance-inspired interior with a new driver-oriented cockpit, including new instrument panel, wrapped and accent-stitched mid-bolster and center console, upgraded door panels and the all-new five-times-faster Uconnect 5 with the largest-in-class available 10.1-inch touchscreen

Durango has best-in-class towing capacity across its lineup: The supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI Hellcat V-8, legendary 392-cubic-inch HEMI V-8 engine and classic 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 with the Tow N Go Package outhaul every full-size, three-row SUV on the road, with a towing capability of 8,700 lbs. The award-winning 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine has a towing capability of 6,200 lbs.

New Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat buyers receive a full day of professional instruction at Bondurant High Performance Driving School in Chandler, Arizona

Deliveries of the Durango SRT Hellcat are scheduled to begin early next year

Get ready! Performance enthusiasts looking to add a new 710-horsepower 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat three-row SUV to their family will be able to order one starting tomorrow, Fri., Nov. 6. The most powerful SUV ever is exclusively available for the 2021 model year and comes with a starting U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $80,995 (all prices exclude destination).

"The Durango SRT Hellcat can top 60 miles per hour in 3.5 seconds, cover the quarter mile in 11.5 seconds as certified by the NHRA, has a top speed of 180 mph and can still fit your entire family," said Tim Kuniskis, Global Head of Alfa Romeo and Head of Passenger Cars – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. "With three rows of seats, Durango SRT Hellcat is as qualified for a family road trip as it is on a race track, a 710-horsepower muscle car for people with families."

Deliveries of the Durango SRT Hellcat are scheduled to begin early next year. The 2021 Dodge Durango will be built at the 3 million-square-foot Jefferson North Assembly Plant (JNAP) in Detroit.

Form follows function with 2021 Durango updates

The 2021 Dodge Durango model lineup delivers more performance than ever with six distinct models – SXT, GT, Citadel, R/T, SRT 392 and SRT Hellcat. Ranging from efficient V-6 power to the unrivaled performance of the 710-horsepower Durango SRT Hellcat, there is an option for every modern muscle-car performance enthusiast with a family.

The 2021 Durango's aggressive exterior features a new front fascia, LED low/high projector headlamps, LED daytime running lamp (DRL) signatures, grille, rear spoiler and wheels. On the inside, an all-new, performance-inspired, driver-oriented cockpit, including a new instrument panel, five-times-faster Uconnect 5 with the available largest-in-class 10.1-inch touchscreen, center console and front door uppers, drives Durango's interior refresh for the 2021 model year. With all of the updates, the interior feels much wider, high-tech and more refined than the outgoing model.

Performance at its core

Durango's performance improvements begin with the new front fascia design, a new chin splitter, updated engine oil cooler duct, air guide and snorkel for cold air induction. A new, unique rear spoiler creates an improved aerodynamic balance with the new front end design, resulting in a massive increase in rear downforce of more than 400 percent (142 lbs. @ 180 mph).

SRT engineers upgraded the Durango SRT Hellcat to improve handling, including several race-inspired technologies and Brembo brakes, resulting in performance numbers never before seen on a Durango.

Durango SRT Hellcat comes standard with electric power steering (EPS) with selectable steering tuning to better manage increased grip, both improving handling performance and delivering better steering feel and ease of turning efforts at parking lot speeds.

With EPS and standard SRT Drive modes accessed via the Durango's new 10.1-inch touchscreen or the mid-mounted switch bank, drivers can tailor their driving experience by controlling transmission shift speeds, steering, paddle shifters, traction, all-wheel drive (AWD) and suspension settings

SRT Drive modes offer selectable settings for Street (Auto), Sport and Track, while the Custom setting allows the driver to select individual preferences

Race-inspired technologies that come standard for both 2021 Durango SRT models also bolster performance:

Launch Control – easily accessed from a toggle switch in the cockpit, manages tire slip while launching the vehicle to allow the driver to achieve consistent straight-line acceleration

Launch Assist – uses wheel speed sensors to mitigate wheel hop at launch and, in milliseconds, modifies the engine torque to regain full grip

The 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat delivers excellent braking performance, requiring 116 feet to come to a full stop from 60 mph. The credit belongs to the standard massive Brembo high-performance six-piston, two-piece (front) and four-piston (rear) calipers, and vented rotors at all four corners measuring 15.7 inches (front) and 13.8 inches (rear).

No SUV in the world can tow more or carry more with a faster quarter-mile time than the Durango SRT Hellcat

The Durango has best-in-class towing capacity across its lineup. The supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI® Hellcat V-8, legendary 392-cubic-inch HEMI V-8 and classic 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 with the Tow N Go Package outhaul every full-size, three-row SUV on the road, with a towing capability of 8,700 lbs. The award-winning 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine has a towing capability of 6,200 lbs.

A full day of professional instruction at Bondurant High Performance Driving School

Dodge is the official sponsor of the Bondurant High Performance Driving School in Chandler, Arizona, where guests get behind the wheels of the fastest street-legal cars in the world with professional instruction and time on the track. Customers who buy a new SRT model, including the new Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, receive one full-day session as part of the Dodge//SRT Package and have the opportunity to learn how to get the optimum performance from their new vehicles in a controlled environment. For more information, visit dodgegarage.com/track-experience.

Dodge//SRT

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with muscle cars and SUVs that deliver unrivaled performance in each of the segments where they compete.

2021 marks the year that Dodge is distilled into a pure performance brand, offering Hellcat-powered, 700-plus-horsepower SRT versions of every model across the lineup. For the 2021 model year, Dodge delivers the drag-strip dominating 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock, the new 797-horsepower Dodge Charger SRT Redeye, the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world, and the new 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful SUV ever. Combined, these three muscle cars make Dodge the industry's most powerful brand, offering more horsepower than any other American brand across its entire lineup.

In 2020, Dodge was named the "#1 Brand in Initial Quality," making it the first domestic brand ever to rank No. 1 in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS). The Dodge brand also ranked No. 1 in the J.D. Power APEAL Study (mass market). These results are historic because it marks the first time a domestic brand has earned top spots in both J.D. Power studies in the same year.

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

