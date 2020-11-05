  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
CRG Pharma Inc. Selects Heliospectra's ELIXIA LED Lighting Solutions

November 05, 2020 | About: OTCPK:HLSPY +0% OSTO:HELIO -1.54% FRA:H00 -4.73% STU:H00 -3.35%

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 5, 2020

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heliospectra AB (publ), a world leader in intelligent lighting technology for greenhouse and controlled plant growth environments, announces a new order from CRG Pharma Inc. of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The order is for Heliospectra's fully adjustable ELIXIA LED lighting solution and the value is $189,900 CAD.

Heliospectra's ELIXIA is designed and built on a foundation of over a decade of research and experience. ELIXIA, featuring up to four tunable wavelengths, is an essential tool for any greenhouse or indoor operation seeking to deliver superior crop quality.

The order will be delivered in 4rd quarter, 2020

For Further Information:

Heliospectra AB, Fiskhamnsgatan 2, 414 58 Gothenburg, Sweden
Phone +46 31 40 67 10
[email protected]
http://www.heliospectra.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crg-pharma-inc-selects-heliospectras-elixia-led-lighting-solutions-301167225.html

SOURCE Heliospectra


