  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Optimum Talent Inc.

November 05, 2020 | About: NYSE:AJG -0.53%

PR Newswire

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Nov. 5, 2020

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) today announced the acquisition of Montreal, Quebec-based Optimum Talent Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.)

Founded in 1981, Optimum Talent is one of Canada's largest privately-owned integrated talent management firms and a Pan-Canadian leader in human resource consulting. Its team of professionals spans more than a dozen offices coast-to-coast and operates in three targeted segments: Search Solutions; Leadership Assessment & Development; and Career Transition & Outplacement. Ron Dahms, Mike Bacchus and their associates will continue to operate from their current locations under the direction of Melanie Jeannotte, CEO of Gallagher's Benefit and HR Consulting Division in Canada, and Scott Hamilton, Global Managing Director of Gallagher's Human Resources & Compensation Consulting practice.

"The Optimum Talent team will introduce our Gallagher Better Works™ organizational wellbeing strategy to the many clients that they support, expanding our senior management relationships across Canada and creating additional opportunities for capabilities discussions and consulting engagements," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "We are thrilled to welcome Ron, Mike and their associates countrywide to our growing global team."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 49 countries and offers client-service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella

Media: Linda J. Collins

VP – Investor Relations

VP – Corporate Communications

630-285-3661/ [email protected]

630-285-4009/ [email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arthur-j-gallagher--co-acquires-optimum-talent-inc-301166969.html

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)