Bombshells Invites Veterans & Active Service Members to Eat Free in Texas on Nov. 11, 2020

HOUSTON, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- All 10 Bombshells Restaurant & Bar locations in Texas will provide free meals and soft drinks for veterans and active service members on Veterans Day, Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Accompanying family members will receive a 20% discount.

With eight locations in Houston and one each in Dallas and Austin, the chain, which is owned by subsidiaries of RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK), is open 11AM to 2AM for lunch, dinner and late night.

Due to Covid, the restaurants are requiring masks, limiting occupancy, and employing social distancing in accordance with health safety plans.

Each Bombshells will set a "Missing Man Table," a place of honor set up in U.S. armed forces dining facilities in memory of fallen, missing, or imprisoned military.

"Bombshells has always recognized the service of those who have sacrificed so much to keep us safe," said David Simmons, Director of Restaurant Operations. "This is even more so this year, when veterans and service members, along with others, are dealing with the added challenge of Covid-19."

He encouraged veterans to bring a photo (ideally 8x10) in uniform which Bombshells plans to frame and hang on a "Wall of Honor" in each restaurant.

To qualify for the free offer and family discount, veterans and active service members of any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces are asked to present military ID, such as U.S. Uniformed Services or Retired ID Card, Current Leave and Earnings Statement, veterans' organization card (e.g., American Legion or VFW), or military discharge (DD214). The free offer and discount are not eligible for rain checks, gift cards, or take-out. On other days of the year veterans and active service members can receive a 20% discount on meals and soft drinks at Bombshells.

About Bombshells

Bombshells Restaurant & Bar is a fast-growing, military-themed casual dining chain with a focus on sports and fun. The restaurants come alive with their large, hangar-like interiors, outside patios, Bombshells Girls with military inspired uniforms, big flat screen TVs, DJs, and energetic atmosphere. Attracting singles, couples, and families, the concept does a strong lunch, dinner and late night business, featuring a scratch kitchen and an extensive food and drink menu. Visit http://4bombshells.com or http://www.rcihospitality.com.

