NAFE Names Protiviti's Naomi Wolak and Sarah Riesenberg as 2020 Women of Excellence

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association for Female Executives (NAFE) has named two employees of global consulting firm Protiviti as 2020 Women of Excellence. Naomi Wolak, a Protiviti managing director, is honored in the Mentor Maven category, and Sarah Riesenberg, a senior consultant, is named a Rising Star. The annual NAFE Women of Excellence awards honor women who – while succeeding in their own right – also support the success of other women.

Protiviti continually strives to provide a workplace for women employees that's nurturing and supportive of their goals.

Wolak is a leader in Protiviti's Internal Audit and Financial Advisory practice, delivering internal audit and financial reporting consulting services to clients across various industries. Based in Protiviti's Washington D.C. office, she is a champion of diversity within the firm and serves on its global diversity and inclusion committee. NAFE is recognizing Wolak for her efforts to promote the development and advancement of women, including leading Protiviti's global employee networking group focused on the Initiative for the Growth and Retention of Women in the Workplace, which supports and mentors the firm's employees by addressing issues relevant to women through various forums and facilitating networking events and community service activities.

Riesenberg serves clients in Protiviti's Technology Consulting practice and is based in Denver, CO. She is a founding member of the firm's employee networking group for Gender Equality in Tech, which now has a network of champions and an active membership of more than 350 employees globally, including male colleagues who participate as allies.

"Protiviti continually strives to provide a workplace for women employees that is nurturing and supportive of their goals, helping to ensure they have what they need to achieve the highest levels in their careers and finding innovative ways to help them," said Susan Haseley, an executive vice president of Protiviti and global leader of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. "Naomi and Sarah have been unrelenting champions for this effort and all our people have benefited from their exceptional accomplishments. They are indeed women of excellence!"

Wolak, Riesenberg and all the NAFE 2020 Women of Excellence will be recognized during a virtual celebration on November 13.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries,

Named to the 2020 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000® and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500® companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

