Galmed Pharmaceuticals to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on Thursday November 12

November 05, 2020 | About: NAS:GLMD +3.22% FRA:GPH +3.08% STU:GPH +3.05%

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 5, 2020

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: GLMD) ("Galmed" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of Aramchol, a liver targeted, oral, SCD1 modulator, currently in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis announced today that it will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, November 12, 2020, to provide an update on current developments with respect to its clinical programs for Aramchol™ and to discuss financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Conference Call & Webcast:

Thursday November 12, 2020, 8:30 AM ET

Toll Free: 1-877-425-9470
Toll/International: 1-201-389-0878
Israel Toll Free: 1 809 406 247

Conference ID: 13711943

Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=141982

Replay Dial-In Numbers

Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921
Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671
Replay Pin Number: 13711943
Replay Start: Thursday November 12, 2020, 11:30 AM ET
Replay Expiry: Thursday November 26, 2020, 11:59 PM ET

About Aramchol and Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)

Aramchol (arachidyl amido cholanoic acid) is a novel fatty acid bile acid conjugate, inducing beneficial modulation of intra-hepatic lipid metabolism. Aramchol's ability to modulate hepatic lipid metabolism was discovered and validated in animal models, demonstrating downregulation of the three key pathologies of NASH: steatosis, inflammation and fibrosis. The effect of Aramchol on fibrosis is mediated by downregulation of steatosis and directly on human collagen producing cells. Aramchol has been granted Fast Track designation status by the FDA for the treatment of NASH.

NASH is an emerging world crisis impacting an estimated 3% to 5% of the U.S. population and an estimated 2% to 4% globally. It is the fastest growing cause of liver cancer and liver transplant in the U.S. due to the rise in obesity. NASH is the progressive form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease that can lead to cardiovascular disease, cirrhosis and liver-related mortality.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage drug development biopharmaceutical company for liver, metabolic and inflammatory diseases. Our lead compound, Aramchol™, a backbone drug candidate for the treatment of NASH and fibrosis is currently in a Phase 3 registrational study.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/galmed-pharmaceuticals-to-report-third-quarter-2020-financial-results-and-provide-business-update-on-thursday-november-12-301166983.html

SOURCE Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.


