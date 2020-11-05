  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Oncopeptides hosts a virtual capital markets day on November 30

November 05, 2020 | About: OSTO:ONCO +4.55% FRA:OND +4.06% STU:OND +1.27%

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 5, 2020

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncopeptides AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ONCO) today announces that the company will arrange a virtual capital markets day for investors, analysts and journalists on November 30th, 2020. The program will be published on the company's website during the week of November 23 at: www.oncopeptides.com/en/calendar/

Oncopeptides Virtual Capital Markets Day
14.00 - 16.00 CET (8:00am-10am ET) November 30th, 2020

The presenters during the Capital Market Day will be:

CEO Marty J Duvall, Oncopeptides,
CSO, Jakob Lindberg, Oncopeptides
CMO Klaas Bakker, Oncopeptides

Professor Paul Richardson, MD, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston
Associate Professor Maria-Victoria Mateos, MD, PhD, University Hospital, Salamanca
Assistant Professor Joshua Richter, MD, Icahn School of Medicine, Mount Sinai Hospital, New York

The webcast will be accessible at: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/oncopeptides-cmd-2020

For more information, please contact:
Rein Piir, Head of Investor Relations, Oncopeptides
E-mail: [email protected]
Cell phone: +46 70 853 72 92

The information was submitted for publication at 14.00 CET on November 5, 2020.

About Oncopeptides

Oncopeptides is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development of targeted therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases. The lead product candidate melflufen, is a first in class peptide-drug conjugate that targets aminopeptidases and rapidly releases alkylating agents into tumor cells. Melflufen is in development as a new treatment for the hematological malignancy multiple myeloma and is being tested in multiple clinical studies including the pivotal phase 2 HORIZON study and the ongoing phase 3 OCEAN study. Based on the results from the HORIZON study a New Drug Application has been submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, FDA, for accelerated approval of melflufen in combination with dexamethasone for treatment of adult patients with triple-class refractory multiple myeloma. The FDA, has granted the New Drug Application a priority review, with a PDUFA date of February 28, 2021.Oncopeptides' global Headquarters is in Stockholm, Sweden and the U.S. Headquarters is situated in Boston, Mass. The company is listed in the Mid Cap segment on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker ONCO. More information is available on www.oncopeptides.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/oncopeptides-ab/r/oncopeptides-hosts-a-virtual-capital-markets-day-on-november-30,c3232076

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15404/3232076/1331213.pdf

Press Release - Oncopeptides hosts a Capital Markets Day on November 30

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oncopeptides-hosts-a-virtual-capital-markets-day-on-november-30-301167189.html

Oncopeptides AB


