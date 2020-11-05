Forrester Research Inc (FORR) CFO Michael A Doyle Sold $544,600 of Shares

CFO of Forrester Research Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael A Doyle (insider trades) sold 14,000 shares of FORR on 11/03/2020 at an average price of $38.9 a share. The total sale was $544,600.

Forrester Research Inc is a provider of business services. Its portfolio of services include independent research, data, and advisory services. Forrester Research Inc has a market cap of $744.010 million; its shares were traded at around $39.38 with a P/E ratio of 59.67 and P/S ratio of 1.63. Forrester Research Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 1.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Forrester Research Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Michael A Doyle sold 14,000 shares of FORR stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $38.9. The price of the stock has increased by 1.23% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director David Boyce sold 2,000 shares of FORR stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $37.75. The price of the stock has increased by 4.32% since.

CBTO Steven P. Peltzman sold 2,710 shares of FORR stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $38.16. The price of the stock has increased by 3.2% since.

For the complete insider trading history of FORR, click here