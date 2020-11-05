Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL) EVP, Corp Strategy & Develop Joseph W Laplume Sold $1.7 million of Shares

EVP, Corp Strategy & Develop of Charles River Laboratories International Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Joseph W Laplume (insider trades) sold 6,739 shares of CRL on 11/04/2020 at an average price of $250.28 a share. The total sale was $1.7 million.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc is a pharmaceutical company providing drug discovery and development services. The company provides animal models for laboratory testing, and offers manufacturing testing services to various industries. Charles River Laboratories International Inc has a market cap of $12.59 billion; its shares were traded at around $253.20 with a P/E ratio of 42.20 and P/S ratio of 4.50. Charles River Laboratories International Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 14.70% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Charles River Laboratories International Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman, President and CEO James C Foster sold 22,000 shares of CRL stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $232.38. The price of the stock has increased by 8.96% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Richard F Wallman bought 7,200 shares of CRL stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $233.2. The price of the stock has increased by 8.58% since.

EVP, Corp Strategy & Develop Joseph W Laplume sold 6,739 shares of CRL stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $250.28. The price of the stock has increased by 1.17% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CRL, click here