Oshkosh Corp (OSK) CEO Wilson R Jones Sold $3.3 million of Shares

CEO of Oshkosh Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Wilson R Jones (insider trades) sold 46,000 shares of OSK on 11/03/2020 at an average price of $72.51 a share. The total sale was $3.3 million.

Oshkosh Corp designs, manufactures and markets specialty vehicles and aerial work platforms under the JLG brand. It serves customers in the private and public sectors. Oshkosh Corp has a market cap of $4.84 billion; its shares were traded at around $71.08 with a P/E ratio of 15.06 and P/S ratio of 0.72. The dividend yield of Oshkosh Corp stocks is 1.69%. Oshkosh Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 0.60% over the past ten years.

CEO Recent Trades:

