Quick Pen
Mayank Marwah
Articles (944) 

Shares Rise as General Motors Beats 3rd-Quarter Earnings Expectations

Company's earnings in North America grew 44%

November 05, 2020 | About: GM +5.22%

General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM) released its third-quarter results before the opening bell on Nov. 5. Earnings surpassed Wall Street's expectations as sales of highly lucrative trucks and SUVs rose in North America. Additionally, robust product line-up, disciplined pricing and continued cost actions pushed the automaker's results higher. Revenue, however, missed analysts' forecasts.

Shares climbed 6.2% in premarket trading to $37.43 following the earnings announcement.

Quarter in review

The Detroit-based automaker posted earnings of $2.83 per share during the quarter, up 65% as compared to the prior three-month period. Revenue of $35.5 billion was flat compared to last year. Analysts had predicted earnings of $1.38 per share on $35.51 billion in revenue.

Looking back, GM recorded a $758 million loss in the second quarter due to Covid-19-induced factory shutdowns as well as dealership closures.

The company's North American operations witnessed adjusted Ebit growth of 44% year over year to $4.4 billion. It attributed the strong performance to disciplined incentives and benefits resulting from cost actions. The segment's pre-tax profit margin was 15%.

The international segment earned $10 million pretax in the third quarter. Strong China sales contributed to the segment's profitability as sales rose 12% in the region.

Interim Chief Financial Officer John Stapleton commented on the company's performance:

"Sales in the U.S. and China are recovering faster than many people expected, and GM is benefiting from robust customer demand for our new vehicles and services, especially our full-size pickups and SUVs. These strong fundamentals and the positive impact of our transformation and austerity measures are helping us to deliver solid earnings, generate significant cash and quickly repay the debt we incurred during the early days of the pandemic."

Performance in domestic market

U.S. sales were down 10% during the quarter, but improved sequentially each month as a result of strong sales of crossovers, full-size pickups and SUVs. As for crossovers, the Chevrolet Blazer recorded its best ever quarter, while Cadillac XT6 sales increased 45% as compared to the year-ago period. The company's large pickups' retail market share came in at 37.5%, reflecting a 1.7 percentage points gain. Shifting gears, company's SUVs sold well as the Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban as well as the GMC Yukon and Yukon XL experienced a combined 3 percentage points gain in retail market share.

Update on EVs

Last month, General Motors announced it will invest nearly $2.2 billion in U.S. manufacturing to support the production of electric vehicles. The company's investment in U.S. manufacturing sites makes sense since it plans to roll out at least 20 new electric vehicles worldwide by 2023.

In fact, the company took the wraps off the GMC Hummer EV supertruck in October, which happens to be its first EV powered by the Ultium battery system. The Hummer's production will commence in the fall of 2021 and will be sold at GMC brand dealerships at a starting price of $80,000.

Automotive liquidity

At quarter's end, total automotive liquidity was $37.8 billion. During the reported quarter, the company paid back $5.2 billion of its revolving credit facilities. In addition, the carmaker repaid $3.9 billion in October. The company looks forward to paying back the remainder by the end of the year "while maintaining a strong cash balance."

Guidance

The company did not provide guidance figures for earnings and revenue as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Disclosure: I do not hold any positions in the stocks mentioned.

About the author:

Mayank Marwah
A seasoned writer with keen interest in the automotive, technology, telecommunication, retail and aerospace sectors.

