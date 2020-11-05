  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC Buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, VANGUARD SPECIALIZ, ISHARES TRUST, Sells ALPS ETF TRUST, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, ISHARES TRUST

November 05, 2020 | About: VOO +2.25% VIG +2.03% AGG +0.06% VTV +2.22% VO +2.33% ADP -0.53% TRP +1.45% UFPI +2.14% VCIT +0.11% QAI +0.54% SH -2.31% SPYV +2.03% S +0%

Investment company BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, VANGUARD SPECIALIZ, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, sells ALPS ETF TRUST, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Leggett & Platt Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC owns 911 stocks with a total value of $579 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bergankdv+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC
  1. SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHR) - 809,287 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.36%
  2. SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHF) - 1,079,199 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.60%
  3. VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG) - 210,555 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.31%
  4. ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 209,427 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.89%
  5. iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 214,227 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.64%
New Purchase: TC Energy Corp (TRP)

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in TC Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $49.55, with an estimated average price of $45.71. The stock is now traded at around $40.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 18,064 shares as of .

New Purchase: UFP Industries Inc (UFPI)

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in UFP Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.03 and $63.63, with an estimated average price of $56.29. The stock is now traded at around $54.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,297 shares as of .

New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.12 and $97.1, with an estimated average price of $96.15. The stock is now traded at around $96.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 963 shares as of .

New Purchase: INDEXIQ ETF TRUST (QAI)

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in INDEXIQ ETF TRUST. The purchase prices were between $30.22 and $31.35, with an estimated average price of $30.94. The stock is now traded at around $31.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,934 shares as of .

New Purchase: PROSHARES TRUST (SH)

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $19.21 and $22.22, with an estimated average price of $20.76. The stock is now traded at around $19.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,410 shares as of .

New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYV)

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $28.64 and $31.68, with an estimated average price of $30.38. The stock is now traded at around $31.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,693 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO)

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 783.23%. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $322.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 33,810 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG)

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD SPECIALIZ by 34.31%. The purchase prices were between $117.2 and $133.84, with an estimated average price of $125.74. The stock is now traded at around $134.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 210,555 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (AGG)

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 30.89%. The purchase prices were between $117.45 and $119.23, with an estimated average price of $118.22. The stock is now traded at around $117.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 209,427 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTV)

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 12438.50%. The purchase prices were between $98.37 and $109.49, with an estimated average price of $104.76. The stock is now traded at around $108.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 50,154 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VO)

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 1173.57%. The purchase prices were between $164.39 and $185, with an estimated average price of $174.21. The stock is now traded at around $189.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 27,904 shares as of .

Added: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 10309.03%. The purchase prices were between $128.72 and $150.73, with an estimated average price of $140.27. The stock is now traded at around $163.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 16,134 shares as of .

Sold Out: BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc (HYT)

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $10.24 and $11.31, with an estimated average price of $10.78.

Sold Out: DBX ETF TRUST (DBEF)

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in DBX ETF TRUST. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $31.35, with an estimated average price of $30.76.

Sold Out: Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunit (IGD)

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunit. The sale prices were between $4.8 and $5.12, with an estimated average price of $4.97.

Sold Out: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (FNDA)

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $30.58 and $35.51, with an estimated average price of $33.54.

Sold Out: The Bancorp Inc (TBBK)

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $8.07 and $10.69, with an estimated average price of $9.2.

Sold Out: VANGUARD WORLD FDS (VHT)

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The sale prices were between $194.1 and $209.76, with an estimated average price of $202.28.

Reduced: ALPS ETF TRUST (SDOG)

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in ALPS ETF TRUST by 96.73%. The sale prices were between $35.06 and $39.77, with an estimated average price of $38.09. The stock is now traded at around $40.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.32%. BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC still held 11,553 shares as of .

Reduced: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHX)

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 64.3%. The sale prices were between $74.51 and $86.05, with an estimated average price of $79.68. The stock is now traded at around $84.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.87%. BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC still held 35,175 shares as of .

Reduced: ISHARES TRUST (IVV)

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 53.93%. The sale prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $352.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.53%. BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC still held 7,879 shares as of .

Reduced: ISHARES TRUST (IJH)

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 46.19%. The sale prices were between $173.64 and $195.6, with an estimated average price of $186.16. The stock is now traded at around $203.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC still held 10,066 shares as of .

Reduced: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHV)

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 29.42%. The sale prices were between $49.44 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $52.46. The stock is now traded at around $54.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC still held 72,146 shares as of .

Reduced: Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG)

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Leggett & Platt Inc by 98.07%. The sale prices were between $33.51 and $44.93, with an estimated average price of $39.65. The stock is now traded at around $42.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC still held 838 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)