BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC Buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, VANGUARD SPECIALIZ, ISHARES TRUST, Sells ALPS ETF TRUST, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, ISHARES TRUST

Investment company BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, VANGUARD SPECIALIZ, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, sells ALPS ETF TRUST, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Leggett & Platt Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC owns 911 stocks with a total value of $579 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bergankdv+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHR) - 809,287 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.36% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHF) - 1,079,199 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.60% VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG) - 210,555 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.31% ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 209,427 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.89% iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 214,227 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.64%

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in TC Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $49.55, with an estimated average price of $45.71. The stock is now traded at around $40.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 18,064 shares as of .

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in UFP Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.03 and $63.63, with an estimated average price of $56.29. The stock is now traded at around $54.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,297 shares as of .

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.12 and $97.1, with an estimated average price of $96.15. The stock is now traded at around $96.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 963 shares as of .

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in INDEXIQ ETF TRUST. The purchase prices were between $30.22 and $31.35, with an estimated average price of $30.94. The stock is now traded at around $31.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,934 shares as of .

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $19.21 and $22.22, with an estimated average price of $20.76. The stock is now traded at around $19.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,410 shares as of .

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $28.64 and $31.68, with an estimated average price of $30.38. The stock is now traded at around $31.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,693 shares as of .

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 783.23%. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $322.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 33,810 shares as of .

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD SPECIALIZ by 34.31%. The purchase prices were between $117.2 and $133.84, with an estimated average price of $125.74. The stock is now traded at around $134.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 210,555 shares as of .

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 30.89%. The purchase prices were between $117.45 and $119.23, with an estimated average price of $118.22. The stock is now traded at around $117.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 209,427 shares as of .

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 12438.50%. The purchase prices were between $98.37 and $109.49, with an estimated average price of $104.76. The stock is now traded at around $108.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 50,154 shares as of .

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 1173.57%. The purchase prices were between $164.39 and $185, with an estimated average price of $174.21. The stock is now traded at around $189.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 27,904 shares as of .

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 10309.03%. The purchase prices were between $128.72 and $150.73, with an estimated average price of $140.27. The stock is now traded at around $163.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 16,134 shares as of .

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $10.24 and $11.31, with an estimated average price of $10.78.

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in DBX ETF TRUST. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $31.35, with an estimated average price of $30.76.

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunit. The sale prices were between $4.8 and $5.12, with an estimated average price of $4.97.

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $30.58 and $35.51, with an estimated average price of $33.54.

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $8.07 and $10.69, with an estimated average price of $9.2.

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The sale prices were between $194.1 and $209.76, with an estimated average price of $202.28.

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in ALPS ETF TRUST by 96.73%. The sale prices were between $35.06 and $39.77, with an estimated average price of $38.09. The stock is now traded at around $40.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.32%. BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC still held 11,553 shares as of .

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 64.3%. The sale prices were between $74.51 and $86.05, with an estimated average price of $79.68. The stock is now traded at around $84.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.87%. BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC still held 35,175 shares as of .

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 53.93%. The sale prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $352.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.53%. BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC still held 7,879 shares as of .

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 46.19%. The sale prices were between $173.64 and $195.6, with an estimated average price of $186.16. The stock is now traded at around $203.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC still held 10,066 shares as of .

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 29.42%. The sale prices were between $49.44 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $52.46. The stock is now traded at around $54.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC still held 72,146 shares as of .

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Leggett & Platt Inc by 98.07%. The sale prices were between $33.51 and $44.93, with an estimated average price of $39.65. The stock is now traded at around $42.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC still held 838 shares as of .