  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc. Buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, ISHARES TRUST, Sells SELECT SECTOR SPDR, ISHARES TRUST, Exxon Mobil Corp

November 05, 2020 | About: VTI +2.29% XLP +1.29% IWF +2.24% XLU +1.95% XOM +0.87%

Investment company Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, ISHARES TRUST, sells SELECT SECTOR SPDR, ISHARES TRUST, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc. owns 22 stocks with a total value of $127 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wechter+feldman+wealth+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc.
  1. VANGUARD WORLD FDS (VHT) - 105,623 shares, 16.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29%
  2. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 63,693 shares, 16.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18%
  3. VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG) - 150,645 shares, 15.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.76%
  4. ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 226,090 shares, 11.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.53%
  5. SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLP) - 203,341 shares, 10.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 82.99%
Added: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI)

Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 685.94%. The purchase prices were between $157.44 and $181.24, with an estimated average price of $168.12. The stock is now traded at around $179.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.71%. The holding were 40,240 shares as of .

Added: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLP)

Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 82.99%. The purchase prices were between $58.69 and $66.84, with an estimated average price of $63.12. The stock is now traded at around $65.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.66%. The holding were 203,341 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IWF)

Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 22.23%. The purchase prices were between $194.24 and $233.36, with an estimated average price of $210.34. The stock is now traded at around $228.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,479 shares as of .

Sold Out: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLU)

Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $56.7 and $61.49, with an estimated average price of $59.33.

Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.



Here is the complete portfolio of Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)