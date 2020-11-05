Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc. Buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, ISHARES TRUST, Sells SELECT SECTOR SPDR, ISHARES TRUST, Exxon Mobil Corp

Investment company Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, ISHARES TRUST, sells SELECT SECTOR SPDR, ISHARES TRUST, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc. owns 22 stocks with a total value of $127 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: VTI, XLP, VIG, VHT, SPY, USMV, AAPL, IWF, SPIB, AMZN,

VTI, XLP, VIG, VHT, SPY, USMV, AAPL, IWF, SPIB, AMZN, Reduced Positions: STIP, SHYG, MCO, GOOG,

STIP, SHYG, MCO, GOOG, Sold Out: XLU, XOM,

For the details of Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wechter+feldman+wealth+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

VANGUARD WORLD FDS (VHT) - 105,623 shares, 16.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 63,693 shares, 16.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18% VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG) - 150,645 shares, 15.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.76% ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 226,090 shares, 11.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.53% SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLP) - 203,341 shares, 10.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 82.99%

Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 685.94%. The purchase prices were between $157.44 and $181.24, with an estimated average price of $168.12. The stock is now traded at around $179.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.71%. The holding were 40,240 shares as of .

Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 82.99%. The purchase prices were between $58.69 and $66.84, with an estimated average price of $63.12. The stock is now traded at around $65.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.66%. The holding were 203,341 shares as of .

Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 22.23%. The purchase prices were between $194.24 and $233.36, with an estimated average price of $210.34. The stock is now traded at around $228.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,479 shares as of .

Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $56.7 and $61.49, with an estimated average price of $59.33.

Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.