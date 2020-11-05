  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Provident Investment Management, Inc. Buys MGM Resorts International, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Synnex Corp, Sells Match Group Inc, FactSet Research Systems Inc, Waters Corp

November 05, 2020 | About: IAC +0.87% SNX +2.98% MGM +3.31% FB +2.98% BRK.B +1.63% QRTEA +16.33% WAT +1.95% NEOG +0.41% SUB -0.06% MMM +2.37% COP +0.55%

Novi, MI, based Investment company Provident Investment Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys MGM Resorts International, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Synnex Corp, Facebook Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, sells Match Group Inc, FactSet Research Systems Inc, Waters Corp, Neogen Corp, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Provident Investment Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Provident Investment Management, Inc. owns 46 stocks with a total value of $734 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Provident Investment Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/provident+investment+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Provident Investment Management, Inc.
  1. Visa Inc (V) - 283,666 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.24%
  2. S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 134,442 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.43%
  3. Fastenal Co (FAST) - 1,014,454 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.94%
  4. Synnex Corp (SNX) - 325,125 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.87%
  5. Align Technology Inc (ALGN) - 125,965 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.81%
New Purchase: MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Provident Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in MGM Resorts International. The purchase prices were between $14.96 and $23.86, with an estimated average price of $19.83. The stock is now traded at around $22.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 958,284 shares as of .

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Provident Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $296.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,069 shares as of .

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Provident Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $208.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 950 shares as of .

New Purchase: Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA)

Provident Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Qurate Retail Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.16 and $11.55, with an estimated average price of $9.72. The stock is now traded at around $7.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,800 shares as of .

Added: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Provident Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.33%. The purchase prices were between $106.71 and $137.46, with an estimated average price of $125.5. The stock is now traded at around $131.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 261,480 shares as of .

Added: Synnex Corp (SNX)

Provident Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Synnex Corp by 29.87%. The purchase prices were between $115.82 and $140.06, with an estimated average price of $125.66. The stock is now traded at around $145.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 325,125 shares as of .

Sold Out: Waters Corp (WAT)

Provident Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Waters Corp. The sale prices were between $180.15 and $227.45, with an estimated average price of $207.39.

Sold Out: Neogen Corp (NEOG)

Provident Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Neogen Corp. The sale prices were between $73.23 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $76.53.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (SUB)

Provident Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $107.69 and $108.53, with an estimated average price of $108.11.

Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)

Provident Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $150.41 and $172.38, with an estimated average price of $160.9.

Sold Out: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Provident Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $32.46 and $41.78, with an estimated average price of $37.92.



Here is the complete portfolio of Provident Investment Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Provident Investment Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Provident Investment Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Provident Investment Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Provident Investment Management, Inc. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)