Provident Investment Management, Inc. Buys MGM Resorts International, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Synnex Corp, Sells Match Group Inc, FactSet Research Systems Inc, Waters Corp

Novi, MI, based Investment company Provident Investment Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys MGM Resorts International, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Synnex Corp, Facebook Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, sells Match Group Inc, FactSet Research Systems Inc, Waters Corp, Neogen Corp, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Provident Investment Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Provident Investment Management, Inc. owns 46 stocks with a total value of $734 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: MGM, FB, BRK.B, QRTEA,
- Added Positions: IAC, SNX, GILD, TCF, CCO,
- Reduced Positions: MTCH, DG, SPGI, NICE, BLK, ALGN, FAST, FDS, V, CMCSA, ORLY, PYPL, AAPL, ANSS, ROP, ABT, JNJ, SPY, SYK, VTI, GOOGL,
- Sold Out: WAT, NEOG, SUB, MMM, COP,
- Visa Inc (V) - 283,666 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.24%
- S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 134,442 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.43%
- Fastenal Co (FAST) - 1,014,454 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.94%
- Synnex Corp (SNX) - 325,125 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.87%
- Align Technology Inc (ALGN) - 125,965 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.81%
Provident Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in MGM Resorts International. The purchase prices were between $14.96 and $23.86, with an estimated average price of $19.83. The stock is now traded at around $22.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 958,284 shares as of .New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)
Provident Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $296.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,069 shares as of .New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Provident Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $208.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 950 shares as of .New Purchase: Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA)
Provident Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Qurate Retail Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.16 and $11.55, with an estimated average price of $9.72. The stock is now traded at around $7.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,800 shares as of .Added: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
Provident Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.33%. The purchase prices were between $106.71 and $137.46, with an estimated average price of $125.5. The stock is now traded at around $131.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 261,480 shares as of .Added: Synnex Corp (SNX)
Provident Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Synnex Corp by 29.87%. The purchase prices were between $115.82 and $140.06, with an estimated average price of $125.66. The stock is now traded at around $145.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 325,125 shares as of .Sold Out: Waters Corp (WAT)
Provident Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Waters Corp. The sale prices were between $180.15 and $227.45, with an estimated average price of $207.39.Sold Out: Neogen Corp (NEOG)
Provident Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Neogen Corp. The sale prices were between $73.23 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $76.53.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (SUB)
Provident Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $107.69 and $108.53, with an estimated average price of $108.11.Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)
Provident Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $150.41 and $172.38, with an estimated average price of $160.9.Sold Out: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Provident Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $32.46 and $41.78, with an estimated average price of $37.92.
