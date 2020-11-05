Bank of Marin Buys VANGUARD WORLD FDS, Activision Blizzard Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells PTC Inc, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Hyatt Hotels Corp

Investment company Bank of Marin (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD WORLD FDS, Activision Blizzard Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Medallia Inc, Qualcomm Inc, sells PTC Inc, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Hyatt Hotels Corp, First Republic Bank, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bank of Marin. As of 2020Q3, Bank of Marin owns 113 stocks with a total value of $97 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ATVI, MDLA, QCOM, INTU, NVDA, TT, GGG, Added Positions: VFH, PYPL, MRK, HD, JNJ, PANW, FISV, XLNX, LLY, XLY, XLK, XLC, AMZN, SCHD, CRM, AAPL, ADBE, GOOGL, PEP, SHW, PFE, JPM, BABA, PFF, SYK, VWO, ZTS, BRK.B, VRTX, XLV, XLP, GILD, XLB, LUV, XLE, SBUX, VZ, HALO,

XLF, TIP, MLM, MSFT, IQV, ISRG, TWTR, VOO, QQQ, ANTM, ARKG, VTI, NEE, AGG, ACN, VNQ, BAC, SIVB, ECL, EFA, DUK, VDE, Sold Out: PTC, H, FRC, UDR, RTX,

For the details of Bank of Marin's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bank+of+marin/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 29,123 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.08% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 31,906 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.90% SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLK) - 25,754 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.01% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 9,594 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.76% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 8,776 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.65%

Bank of Marin initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.18 and $86.84, with an estimated average price of $81.04. The stock is now traded at around $81.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 6,180 shares as of .

Bank of Marin initiated holding in Medallia Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.03 and $40.2, with an estimated average price of $30.32. The stock is now traded at around $29.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 13,051 shares as of .

Bank of Marin initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $145.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,780 shares as of .

Bank of Marin initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $354.18, with an estimated average price of $313.06. The stock is now traded at around $348.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 872 shares as of .

Bank of Marin initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $562.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 491 shares as of .

Bank of Marin initiated holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The purchase prices were between $88.86 and $124.87, with an estimated average price of $112.04. The stock is now traded at around $142.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,104 shares as of .

Bank of Marin added to a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS by 295.56%. The purchase prices were between $55.49 and $62.22, with an estimated average price of $59.45. The stock is now traded at around $62.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 14,086 shares as of .

Bank of Marin added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 46.78%. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $202.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 6,605 shares as of .

Bank of Marin added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 55.15%. The purchase prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $81.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 8,628 shares as of .

Bank of Marin added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 35.15%. The purchase prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51. The stock is now traded at around $285.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,391 shares as of .

Bank of Marin added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 40.75%. The purchase prices were between $229.36 and $272.52, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $243.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,314 shares as of .

Bank of Marin added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 21.54%. The purchase prices were between $93.27 and $111.87, with an estimated average price of $102.54. The stock is now traded at around $129.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,670 shares as of .

Bank of Marin sold out a holding in PTC Inc. The sale prices were between $76.59 and $97.6, with an estimated average price of $85.12.

Bank of Marin sold out a holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp. The sale prices were between $47.98 and $61.12, with an estimated average price of $53.71.

Bank of Marin sold out a holding in First Republic Bank. The sale prices were between $100.94 and $119.36, with an estimated average price of $110.97.

Bank of Marin sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9.

Bank of Marin sold out a holding in UDR Inc. The sale prices were between $31.84 and $38.89, with an estimated average price of $35.17.