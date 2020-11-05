Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc Buys SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Sprott Physical Gold Trust, Boeing Co, Sells IDEXX Laboratories Inc, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T

Investment company Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Sprott Physical Gold Trust, Boeing Co, iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF, DIREXION SH ETF TR, sells IDEXX Laboratories Inc, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, ServiceNow Inc, Union Pacific Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc . As of 2020Q3, Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc owns 239 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ISHARES TRUST (GOVT) - 4,171,146 shares, 10.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.35% iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 1,753,034 shares, 8.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56% ISHARES TRUST (ITOT) - 992,971 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.82% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 460,624 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,895 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.18%

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in DIREXION SH ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $15.03 and $22.95, with an estimated average price of $17.79. The stock is now traded at around $12.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 17,500 shares as of .

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in ISHARES SILVER TST. The purchase prices were between $16.71 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.68. The stock is now traded at around $23.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,525 shares as of .

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in The Western Union Co. The purchase prices were between $20.73 and $24.28, with an estimated average price of $22.69. The stock is now traded at around $21.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,455 shares as of .

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $571.29 and $765.11, with an estimated average price of $673.15. The stock is now traded at around $727.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 325 shares as of .

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in PowerShares NASDAQ Internet Portfolio. The purchase prices were between $181.77 and $222.35, with an estimated average price of $197.33. The stock is now traded at around $222.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,160 shares as of .

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in DIREXION SH ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $4.93 and $7.66, with an estimated average price of $6.23. The stock is now traded at around $4.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 33,800 shares as of .

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 107.77%. The purchase prices were between $14.29 and $16.42, with an estimated average price of $15.25. The stock is now traded at around $15.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 62,223 shares as of .

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 25.45%. The purchase prices were between $58.56 and $58.96, with an estimated average price of $58.71. The stock is now traded at around $58.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 44,067 shares as of .

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF by 24.47%. The purchase prices were between $60.44 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.24. The stock is now traded at around $61.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 25,380 shares as of .

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Boeing Co by 74.89%. The purchase prices were between $146.05 and $187.94, with an estimated average price of $170.6. The stock is now traded at around $156.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,189 shares as of .

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 37.35%. The purchase prices were between $53.71 and $62.47, with an estimated average price of $59.25. The stock is now traded at around $60.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,723 shares as of .

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 43.85%. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $78.62. The stock is now traded at around $83.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,812 shares as of .

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $401.87 and $499.69, with an estimated average price of $446.12.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in TELUS Corp. The sale prices were between $16.44 and $18.84, with an estimated average price of $17.75.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $165.99 and $202.37, with an estimated average price of $185.66.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $41.85 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $49.87.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $117.7 and $157.42, with an estimated average price of $137.09.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $70.14 and $74.24, with an estimated average price of $71.69.