Washington Capital Management Inc Buys Kirby Corp, BorgWarner Inc, ACI Worldwide Inc, Sells Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, Leidos Holdings Inc, Box Inc

Seattle, WA, based Investment company Washington Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Kirby Corp, BorgWarner Inc, ACI Worldwide Inc, FLIR Systems Inc, PagerDuty Inc, sells Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, Leidos Holdings Inc, Box Inc, BWX Technologies Inc, NetScout Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Washington Capital Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, Washington Capital Management Inc owns 92 stocks with a total value of $97 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 94,142 shares, 16.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63% SPDR DOW JONES IND (DIA) - 19,416 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 14,879 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2% FedEx Corp (FDX) - 10,125 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Newmont Corp (NEM) - 37,762 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73%

Washington Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Kirby Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.93 and $51.18, with an estimated average price of $44.12. The stock is now traded at around $41.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 32,015 shares as of .

Washington Capital Management Inc initiated holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.55 and $42.83, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $35.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 14,900 shares as of .

Washington Capital Management Inc initiated holding in ACI Worldwide Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.19 and $31.21, with an estimated average price of $27.69. The stock is now traded at around $32.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 20,400 shares as of .

Washington Capital Management Inc initiated holding in PagerDuty Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.4 and $36.65, with an estimated average price of $28.1. The stock is now traded at around $30.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 19,600 shares as of .

Washington Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $96.16 and $135.15, with an estimated average price of $115.74. The stock is now traded at around $103.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 5,400 shares as of .

Washington Capital Management Inc initiated holding in CyberArk Software Ltd. The purchase prices were between $97.68 and $119.87, with an estimated average price of $107.57. The stock is now traded at around $107.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of .

Washington Capital Management Inc added to a holding in BorgWarner Inc by 461.55%. The purchase prices were between $34.24 and $42.93, with an estimated average price of $39.04. The stock is now traded at around $36.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 32,570 shares as of .

Washington Capital Management Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 31.06%. The purchase prices were between $138.54 and $157.86, with an estimated average price of $149.92. The stock is now traded at around $164.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 7,693 shares as of .

Washington Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp by 30.46%. The purchase prices were between $17.39 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $20.13. The stock is now traded at around $24.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 26,998 shares as of .

Washington Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc by 26.15%. The purchase prices were between $71.87 and $131.03, with an estimated average price of $101.18. The stock is now traded at around $75.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,200 shares as of .

Washington Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Proofpoint Inc by 26.44%. The purchase prices were between $101.69 and $125.27, with an estimated average price of $111.41. The stock is now traded at around $98.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,500 shares as of .

Washington Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $98.16 and $138.68, with an estimated average price of $117.33. The stock is now traded at around $117.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of .

Washington Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The sale prices were between $43.29 and $56.21, with an estimated average price of $50.87.

Washington Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $85.04 and $98.3, with an estimated average price of $90.4.

Washington Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Box Inc. The sale prices were between $16.92 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $18.49.

Washington Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in BWX Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $50.44 and $59.25, with an estimated average price of $56.12.

Washington Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $177.47 and $243.88, with an estimated average price of $197.97.

Washington Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in NetScout Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $20.71 and $27.07, with an estimated average price of $24.16.