Flossbach Von Storch Ag Buys PepsiCo Inc, The Home Depot Inc, S&P Global Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Spotify Technology SA, The Walt Disney Co

Cologne, 2M, based Investment company Flossbach Von Storch Ag (Current Portfolio) buys PepsiCo Inc, The Home Depot Inc, S&P Global Inc, Verisk Analytics Inc, Coca-Cola Co, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Spotify Technology SA, The Walt Disney Co, Booking Holdings Inc, McDonald's Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Flossbach Von Storch Ag. As of 2020Q3, Flossbach Von Storch Ag owns 85 stocks with a total value of $20.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VRSK, KL,

VRSK, KL, Added Positions: GOOGL, PEP, HD, SPGI, KO, MA, V, EA, MMM, ROP, BDX, SYK, JNJ, ITW, PG, PANW, NKE, ATVI, EL, ADBE, MSFT, BLK, MDT, VZ, INTU, ROST, FIS, COP, CTSH, ADP, TTWO, CHD, UBER, BUD, MELI, HDB,

GOOGL, PEP, HD, SPGI, KO, MA, V, EA, MMM, ROP, BDX, SYK, JNJ, ITW, PG, PANW, NKE, ATVI, EL, ADBE, MSFT, BLK, MDT, VZ, INTU, ROST, FIS, COP, CTSH, ADP, TTWO, CHD, UBER, BUD, MELI, HDB, Reduced Positions: BABA, GOLD, PM, SPOT, FB, DIS, PINS, AAPL, BKNG, MCD, CSCO, AEM, FTV, UNP, DHR, EMR, AME, ALC, CRM, TMO, TJX, BRK.A, CL, INTC, WMT, MDLZ, ORCL, BMY, SE, SQ, TSM, MO, XOM,

BABA, GOLD, PM, SPOT, FB, DIS, PINS, AAPL, BKNG, MCD, CSCO, AEM, FTV, UNP, DHR, EMR, AME, ALC, CRM, TMO, TJX, BRK.A, CL, INTC, WMT, MDLZ, ORCL, BMY, SE, SQ, TSM, MO, XOM, Sold Out: LOW, IBM, QCOM, WFC, INFY,

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,165,150 shares, 8.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.62% 3M Co (MMM) - 8,705,643 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.85% Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 46,929,006 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.57% Facebook Inc (FB) - 4,872,171 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.21% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 8,225,472 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.77%

Flossbach Von Storch Ag initiated holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The purchase prices were between $172.42 and $192.79, with an estimated average price of $182.92. The stock is now traded at around $194.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 435,100 shares as of .

Flossbach Von Storch Ag initiated holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The purchase prices were between $41.64 and $55.6, with an estimated average price of $49.99. The stock is now traded at around $49.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 770,000 shares as of .

Flossbach Von Storch Ag added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 343.36%. The purchase prices were between $131 and $143.29, with an estimated average price of $136.01. The stock is now traded at around $138.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 1,862,330 shares as of .

Flossbach Von Storch Ag added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 20101.71%. The purchase prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51. The stock is now traded at around $285.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 353,530 shares as of .

Flossbach Von Storch Ag added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 133.71%. The purchase prices were between $333.25 and $378.41, with an estimated average price of $352.4. The stock is now traded at around $355.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 413,855 shares as of .

Flossbach Von Storch Ag added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 20.79%. The purchase prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09. The stock is now traded at around $49.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 9,243,787 shares as of .

Flossbach Von Storch Ag added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 21.86%. The purchase prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95. The stock is now traded at around $315.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,031,091 shares as of .

Flossbach Von Storch Ag added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 27.16%. The purchase prices were between $386.25 and $453.18, with an estimated average price of $415.55. The stock is now traded at around $387.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 393,253 shares as of .

Flossbach Von Storch Ag sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $115.71 and $128.67, with an estimated average price of $123.08.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag sold out a holding in Infosys Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.68 and $13.84, with an estimated average price of $12.45.