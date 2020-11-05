Marathon Asset Management Llp Buys Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV, Arista Networks Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, CarMax Inc

London, X0, based Investment company Marathon Asset Management Llp (Current Portfolio) buys Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV, Arista Networks Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, KAR Auction Services Inc, M&T Bank Corp, sells Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, CarMax Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, MarketAxess Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marathon Asset Management Llp. As of 2020Q3, Marathon Asset Management Llp owns 108 stocks with a total value of $6.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 4,227,650 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.41% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 1,637,877 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.75% Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 1,687,342 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.69% Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 103,965 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.02% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 108,612 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.84%

Marathon Asset Management Llp initiated holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $54.32 and $62.48, with an estimated average price of $58.41. The stock is now traded at around $56.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 506,484 shares as of .

Marathon Asset Management Llp initiated holding in Arista Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $195.1 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $219.5. The stock is now traded at around $258.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 105,440 shares as of .

Marathon Asset Management Llp initiated holding in KAR Auction Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.93 and $18.46, with an estimated average price of $15.62. The stock is now traded at around $16.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 731,081 shares as of .

Marathon Asset Management Llp initiated holding in Healthcare Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $27.54, with an estimated average price of $23.31. The stock is now traded at around $23.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 160,100 shares as of .

Marathon Asset Management Llp added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 77.36%. The purchase prices were between $128.72 and $150.73, with an estimated average price of $140.27. The stock is now traded at around $163.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 250,895 shares as of .

Marathon Asset Management Llp added to a holding in M&T Bank Corp by 58.19%. The purchase prices were between $90.06 and $111.35, with an estimated average price of $102.25. The stock is now traded at around $103.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 322,619 shares as of .

Marathon Asset Management Llp added to a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp by 21.72%. The purchase prices were between $56.6 and $70.58, with an estimated average price of $64.15. The stock is now traded at around $63.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 554,666 shares as of .

Marathon Asset Management Llp added to a holding in Alleghany Corp by 20.79%. The purchase prices were between $471.19 and $567.21, with an estimated average price of $525.58. The stock is now traded at around $591.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 64,966 shares as of .

Marathon Asset Management Llp added to a holding in Momo Inc by 28.23%. The purchase prices were between $13.67 and $21.41, with an estimated average price of $18.15. The stock is now traded at around $14.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,598 shares as of .

Marathon Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in 58.com Inc. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.88, with an estimated average price of $55.31.