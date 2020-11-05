Smith, Salley & Associates Buys Xylem Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Sells National Grid PLC, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Molson Coors Beverage Co

Greensboro, NC, based Investment company Smith, Salley & Associates (Current Portfolio) buys Xylem Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, ISHARES TRUST, sells National Grid PLC, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Molson Coors Beverage Co, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Robert Half International Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Smith, Salley & Associates. As of 2020Q3, Smith, Salley & Associates owns 179 stocks with a total value of $807 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 391,045 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.28% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 183,043 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.37% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,526 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.69% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 159,784 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 125,808 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84%

Smith, Salley & Associates initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $243.75 and $310.31, with an estimated average price of $287.22. The stock is now traded at around $306.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 7,274 shares as of .

Smith, Salley & Associates initiated holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,654 shares as of .

Smith, Salley & Associates initiated holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS. The purchase prices were between $27.73 and $30.19, with an estimated average price of $29.19. The stock is now traded at around $30.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,930 shares as of .

Smith, Salley & Associates initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $352.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 712 shares as of .

Smith, Salley & Associates initiated holding in Hooker Furniture Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.71 and $28.76, with an estimated average price of $23.47. The stock is now traded at around $28.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,140 shares as of .

Smith, Salley & Associates initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $156.85 and $221.97, with an estimated average price of $192.83. The stock is now traded at around $246.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,255 shares as of .

Smith, Salley & Associates added to a holding in Xylem Inc by 63.52%. The purchase prices were between $63.65 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $77.72. The stock is now traded at around $90.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 102,724 shares as of .

Smith, Salley & Associates added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 35.07%. The purchase prices were between $117.45 and $119.23, with an estimated average price of $118.22. The stock is now traded at around $118.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 90,543 shares as of .

Smith, Salley & Associates added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 92.45%. The purchase prices were between $155.62 and $174.3, with an estimated average price of $165.04. The stock is now traded at around $163.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 17,825 shares as of .

Smith, Salley & Associates added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 53.90%. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3. The stock is now traded at around $136.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 23,672 shares as of .

Smith, Salley & Associates added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 27.94%. The purchase prices were between $180.26 and $207.86, with an estimated average price of $192.8. The stock is now traded at around $206.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,314 shares as of .

Smith, Salley & Associates added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 50.89%. The purchase prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $352.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,266 shares as of .

Smith, Salley & Associates sold out a holding in National Grid PLC. The sale prices were between $53.5 and $60.26, with an estimated average price of $56.8.

Smith, Salley & Associates sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $25.17 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $30.27.

Smith, Salley & Associates sold out a holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co. The sale prices were between $32.65 and $38.43, with an estimated average price of $36.11.

Smith, Salley & Associates sold out a holding in Robert Half International Inc. The sale prices were between $49.27 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $53.23.

Smith, Salley & Associates sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89.

Smith, Salley & Associates sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $19.25 and $24.27, with an estimated average price of $21.84.

Smith, Salley & Associates reduced to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.44%. The sale prices were between $86.46 and $86.63, with an estimated average price of $86.53. The stock is now traded at around $86.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Smith, Salley & Associates still held 4,153 shares as of .

Smith, Salley & Associates reduced to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 21.48%. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9. The stock is now traded at around $33.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Smith, Salley & Associates still held 16,955 shares as of .