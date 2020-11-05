Spectrum Management Group, Inc. Buys SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Best Buy Co Inc, Paychex Inc, Sells AbbVie Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Intel Corp

Indianapolis, IN, based Investment company Spectrum Management Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Best Buy Co Inc, Paychex Inc, Clorox Co, Whirlpool Corp, sells AbbVie Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Intel Corp, Leidos Holdings Inc, Allstate Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spectrum Management Group, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Spectrum Management Group, Inc. owns 253 stocks with a total value of $427 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BBY, PAYX, WHR, DECK, CDNS, EXPD, REGI, SLV, IXUS, BRT, CLNC, JKHY, PCI, UPS, WIX,

BBY, PAYX, WHR, DECK, CDNS, EXPD, REGI, SLV, IXUS, BRT, CLNC, JKHY, PCI, UPS, WIX, Added Positions: XLK, CLX, CHRW, XLB, BLK, JPST, FB, PEP, TXN, GOVT, IVV, VIG, GLD, XLC, LQD, QQQ, MSFT, HD, AMGN, MA, BRK.B, TROW, GOOGL, IGSB, ORCL, IJR, V, CMI, SHYG, IEMG, VZ, MAS, ACN, VLUE, WU, LMT, MUB, ODFL, HSY, NEE, SPGI, WM, AGG, DG, MDT, MCD, ROK, WMT, GDX, LLY, JNJ, MKC, USMV, DLR, BAH, IYG, CHE, D, GOOG, USB, UNH, COST, CL, CTXS, WEC, CI, WMB, XEL, DOX, AEP, RE, RGA, MDLZ, NKE, NOC, IGLB, USIG, MBB, PFE, PNW, SYK, RSG, SHY, HRL, HON, HIG, EVRG, DUK, SO,

XLK, CLX, CHRW, XLB, BLK, JPST, FB, PEP, TXN, GOVT, IVV, VIG, GLD, XLC, LQD, QQQ, MSFT, HD, AMGN, MA, BRK.B, TROW, GOOGL, IGSB, ORCL, IJR, V, CMI, SHYG, IEMG, VZ, MAS, ACN, VLUE, WU, LMT, MUB, ODFL, HSY, NEE, SPGI, WM, AGG, DG, MDT, MCD, ROK, WMT, GDX, LLY, JNJ, MKC, USMV, DLR, BAH, IYG, CHE, D, GOOG, USB, UNH, COST, CL, CTXS, WEC, CI, WMB, XEL, DOX, AEP, RE, RGA, MDLZ, NKE, NOC, IGLB, USIG, MBB, PFE, PNW, SYK, RSG, SHY, HRL, HON, HIG, EVRG, DUK, SO, Reduced Positions: ABBV, JPM, INTC, ALL, XLV, NVDA, AAPL, CVX, ANTM, MSCI, TGT, AMZN, MDY, XLY, IGIB, IVE, ITOT, CG, IEFA, ADBE, CCI, BX, XLU, AMT, IJH, VTI, TSLA, SCHA, IVW, CMCSA, FHLC, GIS, SPG, ABT, TLT, TJX, IXC, TFC,

ABBV, JPM, INTC, ALL, XLV, NVDA, AAPL, CVX, ANTM, MSCI, TGT, AMZN, MDY, XLY, IGIB, IVE, ITOT, CG, IEFA, ADBE, CCI, BX, XLU, AMT, IJH, VTI, TSLA, SCHA, IVW, CMCSA, FHLC, GIS, SPG, ABT, TLT, TJX, IXC, TFC, Sold Out: LDOS, IWM, XLE, ZBRA, NVS, T, AXP, PXD, STXS, SYY, FPE, BA, CXW, PRU, MPC,

For the details of Spectrum Management Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/spectrum+management+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 165,243 shares, 12.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14% SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLK) - 249,828 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.37% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 62,390 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.25% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 117,836 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.65% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 163,799 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%

Spectrum Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.9 and $117.37, with an estimated average price of $102.09. The stock is now traded at around $123.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 45,019 shares as of .

Spectrum Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Paychex Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.63 and $79.77, with an estimated average price of $75.13. The stock is now traded at around $86.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 50,157 shares as of .

Spectrum Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Whirlpool Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.04 and $185, with an estimated average price of $165.63. The stock is now traded at around $200.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 19,794 shares as of .

Spectrum Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The purchase prices were between $189.1 and $223.32, with an estimated average price of $207.1. The stock is now traded at around $279.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 5,792 shares as of .

Spectrum Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.07 and $117.09, with an estimated average price of $105.11. The stock is now traded at around $124.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 7,817 shares as of .

Spectrum Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.86 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $35.02. The stock is now traded at around $57.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,709 shares as of .

Spectrum Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 25.37%. The purchase prices were between $104.66 and $127.03, with an estimated average price of $112.96. The stock is now traded at around $121.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 249,828 shares as of .

Spectrum Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Clorox Co by 57778.13%. The purchase prices were between $206.85 and $237.74, with an estimated average price of $222.53. The stock is now traded at around $214.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 18,521 shares as of .

Spectrum Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc by 38882.02%. The purchase prices were between $79.09 and $104.06, with an estimated average price of $93.72. The stock is now traded at around $89.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 34,694 shares as of .

Spectrum Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 15176.06%. The purchase prices were between $56.47 and $66.87, with an estimated average price of $62.09. The stock is now traded at around $68.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 32,538 shares as of .

Spectrum Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 53.95%. The purchase prices were between $535.05 and $608, with an estimated average price of $570.18. The stock is now traded at around $671.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 9,126 shares as of .

Spectrum Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS by 265.50%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 47,672 shares as of .

Spectrum Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $85.04 and $98.3, with an estimated average price of $90.4.

Spectrum Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $138.54 and $157.86, with an estimated average price of $149.92.

Spectrum Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $29.95 and $38.58, with an estimated average price of $35.52.

Spectrum Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $248.73 and $294.36, with an estimated average price of $268.82.

Spectrum Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $82.14 and $91, with an estimated average price of $86.65.

Spectrum Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The sale prices were between $18.45 and $19.5, with an estimated average price of $19.09.

Spectrum Management Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 87.37%. The sale prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18. The stock is now traded at around $93.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.21%. Spectrum Management Group, Inc. still held 6,972 shares as of .

Spectrum Management Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 99.96%. The sale prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $104.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1%. Spectrum Management Group, Inc. still held 18 shares as of .

Spectrum Management Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in Intel Corp by 99.76%. The sale prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.85%. Spectrum Management Group, Inc. still held 136 shares as of .

Spectrum Management Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in Allstate Corp by 99.77%. The sale prices were between $85.82 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $93.31. The stock is now traded at around $90.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.81%. Spectrum Management Group, Inc. still held 76 shares as of .