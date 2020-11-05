Atlas Private Wealth Management Buys ISHARES TRUST, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Greene County Bancorp Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co, ISHARES TRUST

Investment company Atlas Private Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Amazon.com Inc, ISHARES TRUST, United Parcel Service Inc, sells Greene County Bancorp Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co, ISHARES TRUST, AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atlas Private Wealth Management. As of 2020Q3, Atlas Private Wealth Management owns 389 stocks with a total value of $120 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SCHW, VFC, PH, MUA, ISRG, DHR, MKTX, RSG, PLD, APH, CMS, AMP, ONEQ, CHX, FTV, PXD, NTRS, FCX, EMR, CMA, CCJ, CHW, NIO, DGRO, XAR,

SCHW, VFC, PH, MUA, ISRG, DHR, MKTX, RSG, PLD, APH, CMS, AMP, ONEQ, CHX, FTV, PXD, NTRS, FCX, EMR, CMA, CCJ, CHW, NIO, DGRO, XAR, Added Positions: AGG, HYLS, PG, AMZN, UPS, IJT, JPM, HON, MSFT, SBUX, HD, MCD, GS, TXN, MS, CB, RDS.B, DEO, BR, IJK, BDX, DLR, MA, AMT, FTEC, INTC, UNH, ZTS, EFA, USMV, LIN, ROP, PSX, NEE, IEFA, PNC, SHW, PM, SPY, ITA, MMC, IDV, IAGG, RTX, SRE, XYL, O, FAX, USB, OTIS, VTR, IEV, FANG, MDLZ, SCZ, MAIN, VLY,

AGG, HYLS, PG, AMZN, UPS, IJT, JPM, HON, MSFT, SBUX, HD, MCD, GS, TXN, MS, CB, RDS.B, DEO, BR, IJK, BDX, DLR, MA, AMT, FTEC, INTC, UNH, ZTS, EFA, USMV, LIN, ROP, PSX, NEE, IEFA, PNC, SHW, PM, SPY, ITA, MMC, IDV, IAGG, RTX, SRE, XYL, O, FAX, USB, OTIS, VTR, IEV, FANG, MDLZ, SCZ, MAIN, VLY, Reduced Positions: AAPL, FLOT, T, VZ, XOM, ADBE, GE, IBM, FB, LMBS, CVX, JNJ, ABBV, FPE, MO, TMO, LMT, FVD, TIP, V, FMB, IVW, NFLX, ABT, TD, LUV, PEP, CMCSA, MKC, CCL, RCL, CARR, DD, DOW, QQQ, FTNT, DUK, KO, DIS, FTSM, BMY, SCHA, WM, SO, MMM, SLYV, DAL, CTVA, PAA, ORCL, BA, NKE, C, CAT, CGC, INTU, FDX, DBJP, COST, ED, CLX, CSCO, IJH, IJR, BKNG, MINT, BRK.B, SLYG, BP, XLF, XSLV, PBCT, WAB, KEY, BTT, TRV, KMB, FBHS, VRSK, PFE, MDT, OKE, NVDA, GOOG, WFC, ATVI, SMIN, CMG, XLRE, SLB, SDY, BAC, WMT, MASI, MFC, EPD, MRNA, PYPL,

AAPL, FLOT, T, VZ, XOM, ADBE, GE, IBM, FB, LMBS, CVX, JNJ, ABBV, FPE, MO, TMO, LMT, FVD, TIP, V, FMB, IVW, NFLX, ABT, TD, LUV, PEP, CMCSA, MKC, CCL, RCL, CARR, DD, DOW, QQQ, FTNT, DUK, KO, DIS, FTSM, BMY, SCHA, WM, SO, MMM, SLYV, DAL, CTVA, PAA, ORCL, BA, NKE, C, CAT, CGC, INTU, FDX, DBJP, COST, ED, CLX, CSCO, IJH, IJR, BKNG, MINT, BRK.B, SLYG, BP, XLF, XSLV, PBCT, WAB, KEY, BTT, TRV, KMB, FBHS, VRSK, PFE, MDT, OKE, NVDA, GOOG, WFC, ATVI, SMIN, CMG, XLRE, SLB, SDY, BAC, WMT, MASI, MFC, EPD, MRNA, PYPL, Sold Out: GCBC, CL, IOVA, DHI, RRR, MGM, AAL, MRNS, ARNA, FONR, MAR, WTRG, OZK, MLM, PEG, VOD, TSLA, SLNO, AIN, AROW, BHLB, CSX, CLF, CGNX, STZ, HAL, IDXX, LM, LOW, NTGR, PRU, TGT, BGCP, NVV1, PMT, NTLA, TTD, CRSP, OKTA, APPN, NMRK, X9P, ZM, CRWD, CHWY, WORK, CWB, IBB, IWV, ABM, ACCO, PYXSQ, TFC, FUN, CI, FTRCQ, TPR, DXC, PSTV, GPC, GNW, LHX, HIG, HPQ, ITT, MTB, NCR, NUAN, QDEL, SNE, TUP, MNTX, VVUSQ, WWE, WEX, EBAY, VG, FSLR, AVAV, TDC, SIX, VAC, ZNGA, G5NA, GMED, NERV, 21P1, YTRA, VEC, SHAK, SHOP, KHC, PLNT, HPE, TEAM, CRON, HEXO, MFGP, PRSP, TLRY, CWK, RBKB, UBER, NET, CRNC,

For the details of Atlas Private Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/atlas+private+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 125,841 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.18% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 55,771 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.58% FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FPE) - 221,537 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.9% ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 27,362 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.05% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 11,249 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78%

Atlas Private Wealth Management initiated holding in VF Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.93 and $76.44, with an estimated average price of $64.6. The stock is now traded at around $71.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,596 shares as of .

Atlas Private Wealth Management initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.02 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $34.79. The stock is now traded at around $41.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,941 shares as of .

Atlas Private Wealth Management initiated holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The purchase prices were between $175.4 and $214.33, with an estimated average price of $196.67. The stock is now traded at around $237.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 465 shares as of .

Atlas Private Wealth Management initiated holding in Blackrock Muniassets Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.73 and $14.74, with an estimated average price of $14.19. The stock is now traded at around $13.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,703 shares as of .

Atlas Private Wealth Management initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $571.29 and $765.11, with an estimated average price of $673.15. The stock is now traded at around $731.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 61 shares as of .

Atlas Private Wealth Management initiated holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $438.66 and $548.61, with an estimated average price of $493.9. The stock is now traded at around $585.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 83 shares as of .

Atlas Private Wealth Management added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 21.05%. The purchase prices were between $117.45 and $119.23, with an estimated average price of $118.22. The stock is now traded at around $118.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 27,362 shares as of .

Atlas Private Wealth Management added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 27.05%. The purchase prices were between $46.08 and $47.88, with an estimated average price of $47.24. The stock is now traded at around $47.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 34,322 shares as of .

Atlas Private Wealth Management added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 24.67%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3353.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 374 shares as of .

Atlas Private Wealth Management added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 38.08%. The purchase prices were between $82.54 and $94.36, with an estimated average price of $89.25. The stock is now traded at around $96.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,053 shares as of .

Atlas Private Wealth Management added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 3320.00%. The purchase prices were between $113.76 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $145.35. The stock is now traded at around $165.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 855 shares as of .

Atlas Private Wealth Management added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 78.39%. The purchase prices were between $183.52 and $224.81, with an estimated average price of $205.07. The stock is now traded at around $215.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,106 shares as of .

Atlas Private Wealth Management sold out a holding in Greene County Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $20.55 and $23.89, with an estimated average price of $22.18.

Atlas Private Wealth Management sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $73.03 and $79.47, with an estimated average price of $76.22.

Atlas Private Wealth Management sold out a holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $27.75 and $36.3, with an estimated average price of $30.63.

Atlas Private Wealth Management sold out a holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The sale prices were between $53.86 and $76.97, with an estimated average price of $68.05.

Atlas Private Wealth Management sold out a holding in Red Rock Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $9.98 and $18.42, with an estimated average price of $14.54.

Atlas Private Wealth Management sold out a holding in American Airlines Group Inc. The sale prices were between $11.08 and $14, with an estimated average price of $12.55.