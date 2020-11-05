Gratomic Secures Karl Trudeau as Consultant for Final Aukam Plant Assembly

TORONTO, ON / November 5, 2020 / Gratomic Inc. ("GRAT" or the "Company") (TSXV:GRAT)(OTC Pink:CBULF)(FRANKFURT:CB81)(WKN:A143MR) is pleased to announce that it has secured the consultancy services of Karl Trudeau to oversee final assembly, commissioning and operational readiness of its Aukam graphite processing plant in Namibia, Africa.

Mr. Trudeau will travel to Namibia in the coming days to work directly on-site with Gratomic's Aukam team. Overseeing the final construction phase in person will maximize the positive contribution he brings to the project.

Based in the province of Québec, Canada, Karl Trudeau possesses unique experience achieved through the operation of natural graphite facilities. He was Plant Director for six years at Imerys Graphite et Carbonne (formerly Timcal) in Lac-Des-Îles, QC, Canada. Imerys is the largest graphite producer in North America. His next role would occur with Nouveau Monde Graphite, where he became the Chief Operations Officer. This role would last for over two years.

Additional experience in the mining industry includes the exploration and mining of various types of minerals. Karl previously occupied the position of Vice President at Minera Planet, in Mexico, and was directly responsible for the implementation of a greenfield project. He has a degree in Industrial Management, supplemented with over 20 years of professional experience in various roles within the mining industry.

"Having previously worked directly with Karl, I am certain that his knowledge and experience will be key for the successful startup of our Aukam processing plant. Working with him again will be a great satisfaction," says COO & Head of Graphite Marketing and Sales, Armando Farhate.

Arno Brand, President & CEO commented, "We are extremely pleased with the team we are assembling at Gratomic. The experience, skill and expertise within this group of professionals is truly inspiring. I look forward to Karl joining the GRAT family and rounding out our team with an experienced plant director to oversee this final leg of the construction journey."

About Gratomic Inc.

Established in 2014, Gratomic is an advanced materials company focused on low-cost mine to market commercialization of carbon-neutral, Eco-friendly, high purity vein graphite and is set to become a key player in EV and Renewable Resource supply chains. Gratomic Inc. is a leader among peers, anticipating full operational capabilities in late 2020 and aiming to transition to an open pit mine as early as 2021.

Gratomic is in the process of solidifying its development plans for micronization and spheronization of its clean Aukam graphite. This significant milestone is a small, additional step in the Company's existing Eco-friendly processing cycle and will allow its naturally high purity graphite to meet ideal North American battery grade standards for use in Li-ion battery anodes. See the Company's Press Release dated October 28, 2020.

The Company promises to deliver mine-to-market traceability and guaranteed quality control. This will be accomplished by providing documented tracking on all graphite generated at its flagship Aukam Graphite Project. The tracking will begin at Aukam and will be verified at every stage during transport.

Two off-take purchase agreements are currently held for lump-vein graphite sourced from Gratomic's Aukam Graphite Project in Namibia, Africa. Fulfillment of the contracts is slated to begin in late 2020. The agreements exist with TODAQ and Phu Sumika.

TODAQ is an innovative tech company and will partner with Gratomic on its mine-to-market commodity tracking.

Phu Sumika is a large global graphite supplier to battery and lubrication companies.

Gratomic Inc. is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GRAT.

