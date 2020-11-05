LX DEADLINE: Zhang Investor Law Alerts Investors to Looming Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. â€“ LX

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. ( LX) (i) pursuant and/or traceable to LexinFintech’s initial public offering (“IPO”) conducted on or about December 21, 2017; and/or (ii) between December 21, 2017 and August 24, 2020,inclusive. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court before the NOVEMBER 9, 2020 DEADLINE.



To join the class action, go to http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=lexinfintech-holdings-ltd&id=2424 or call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email [email protected] for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=lexinfintech-holdings-ltd&id=2424

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court before the NOVEMBER 9, 2020 DEADLINE. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things: LexinFintech reported artificially low delinquency rates by giving borrowers in default new funds to make payments; LexinFintech exaggerated its user base; LexinFintech was facilitating direct peer to peer lending contrary to Chinese law; LexinFintech engaged in undisclosed related party transactions; LexinFintech lacked adequate internal controls; and as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Lead plaintiff status is not required to seek compensation. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may remain an absent class member and take no action at this time.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.

99 Wall Street, Suite 232

New York, New York 10005

[email protected]

tel: (800) 991-3756

