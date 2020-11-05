J.B. Hunt Earns Eleventh Consecutive Smartway Excellence Award From EPA and Named 2020 Smartway High Performer

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT), one of the largest supply chain solutions providers in North America, announced today that its subsidiary J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. has received the SmartWay® Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for the eleventh consecutive year.“J.B. Hunt is grateful to again receive this award from the EPA recognizing our effort to provide a sustainable future for our business and the environment,” said Craig Harper, executive vice president and chief operations officer at J.B. Hunt. “It reflects the dedication of our people to create the right value for customers while reducing our carbon footprint and bettering the communities we serve.”J.B. Hunt was one of 58 truck and multimodal carriers to receive the distinction, representing the best environmental performers of SmartWay’s 3,700 participants. This year’s awards were announced at a virtual press event hosted by the EPA with its SmartWay Partners, key stakeholders, and media in attendance. J.B. Hunt was also named a 2020 SmartWay High Performer: Multimodal Carrier by the agency for utilizing opportunities that maximize mode efficiency while transporting freight, reducing cost and environment impact.“EPA is pleased to honor these SmartWay Partners with a 2020 Excellence Award,” said Karl Simon, Director, EPA’s Transportation & Climate Division. “These carrier Award recipients continue to lead through these challenging times, working diligently to deliver to our families the goods and supplies we need each day, while contributing to a healthier, more sustainable future for our children.”J.B. Hunt is committed to pursuing innovative, environmentally friendly solutions for its customers. The company leads the industry in converting over-the-road shipments to intermodal, which reduces the carbon footprint of the load by approximately 60%. During 2019, J.B. Hunt prevented nearly 3.2 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent from entering the atmosphere, which is comparable to removing over 700,000 passenger vehicles off the road for a year. In August, the company published the first SASB report for a road transportation company, disclosing key metrics for ESG initiatives and a road map for advancing the company’s efforts over the next 15 years. J.B. Hunt is currently testing the Freightliner eCascadia, Daimler Trucks North America’s all-electric Class 8 truck, with its day-to-day fleet operations in Los Angeles.J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., an S&P 500 company, provides innovative supply chain solutions for a variety of customers throughout North America. Utilizing an integrated, multimodal approach, the company applies technology-driven methods to create the best solution for each customer, adding efficiency, flexibility, and value to their operations. J.B. Hunt services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, single source, final mile, and more. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. stock trades on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol JBHT and is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average. J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of JBHT. For more information, visit[url="]www.jbhunt.com[/url]

