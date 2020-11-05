NXTC INVESTOR FILING DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against NextCure Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action that has been filed on behalf of investors that: (i) purchased or acquired the securities of NextCure, Inc. (“NextCure” or the “Company”) ( NXTC) securities between November 5, 2019 to July 14, 2020; and (ii) purchased or acquired NextCure common stock pursuant to or traceable to the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1 which was filed with and declared effective by the SEC on November 12, and November 14, 2019. The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



If you purchased NextCure securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit NXTC Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or [email protected].

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants misled investors regarding its leading treatment candidate, NC318, which was a first-in-class immunomedicine targeting a novel immunomodulatory receptor, called Siglec-15, or S15, particularly in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

On July 13, 2020, NextCure made a shocking admission. Specifically, in a press release entitled, “NextCure provides an Interim update of the Phase 2 Portion of the NC318 Monotherapy Phase 1/2 Trial and Announces Departure Chief Medical Officer,” NextCure announced that the Company was no longer planning to “advance the nonsmall cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and ovarian cancer cohorts in the stage 2 portion of the Simon 2-stage trial,” citing “clinical response data” and “current enrollment criteria.” The July 13, 2020 announcement continued, stating, in relevant part, “The analysis of biomarker data for these cohorts has been delayed and is not yet complete. The company will evaluate whether to pursue additional monotherapy studies in NSCLC and ovarian cancer after a review of that information."

On this news, NextCure's shares, which had closed at $17.88 per share on July 10, 2020, dropped over 54% the next trading day to close at $8.15 per share on July 13, 2020 on unusually high trading volume.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 20, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

If you purchased NextCure securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/nextcureinc-nxtc-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-stock-fraud-313/apply/ contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or [email protected].

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2020 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information

Matthew E. Guarnero

Bernstein Liebhard LLP

https://www.bernlieb.com

(877) 779-1414

[email protected]