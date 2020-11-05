CTS Corporation Declares a Dividend

LISLE, Ill., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of CTS Corporation (: CTS) declared a cash dividend of $0.04 per share, payable January 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 11, 2020.
About CTS
CTS (: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, telecommunications/IT, and transportation markets.
For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com.
Contact
Ashish Agrawal
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
CTS Corporation
4925 Indiana Avenue
Lisle, IL 60532
USA
Telephone: +1 (630) 577-8800
Email: [email protected]