RTX SHAREHOLDER FILING DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Raytheon Technologies Corporation

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Raytheon Technologies Corporation ("Raytheon" or the "Company") (: RTX) from February 10, 2016 through October 27, 2020 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the District of Arizona alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Raytheon had inadequate disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (2) Raytheon had faulty financial accounting; (3) as a result, Raytheon misreported its costs regarding Raytheon’s Missiles & Defense business since 2009; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Raytheon was at risk of increased scrutiny from the government; (5) as a result of the foregoing, Raytheon would face a criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”); and (6) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

On October 27, 2020, after market hours, Raytheon filed its quarterly report on Form 10-Q with the SEC for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, (the "3Q20 Report"). The 3Q Report announced the DOJ Investigation.

On this news, the price of Raytheon shares fell $4.19 per share, or 7% to close at $52.34 per share on October 28, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 29, 2020.

