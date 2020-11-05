Kimberly-Clark Receives EPA SmartWay Excellence Award for Leadership in Environmentally Responsible Shipping

DALLAS, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark announced today that it has earned a 2020 SmartWay® Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for leadership in environmentally responsible shipping. The award recognizes companies for using a range of fuel-saving strategies in their shipping and freight delivery services that reduce transportation emissions and make freight delivery more sustainable.

"We are proud to receive an eighth consecutive SmartWay Excellence Award for our efforts to minimize the carbon footprint of our transportation network," said Scott DeGroot, Vice President of Global Distribution and Planning at Kimberly-Clark. "We will continue to work with our suppliers to find innovative ways to increase operating efficiency, lower greenhouse gas emissions across our value chain, and minimize our impact on the planet. This aligns with our ambition to improve the lives and well-being of 1 billion people in underserved communities around the world with the smallest environmental footprint by 2030."

Kimberly-Clark is one of 17 shipping and logistics companies to receive the SmartWay award, which highlights the best environmental performers of SmartWay's 3,700 partners. Since joining the SmartWay program in 2006, Kimberly-Clark has ranked 11 times among the top 2% of all SmartWay shippers who meet or exceed the emissions and carrier selection standards that the EPA outlines for clean, efficient transportation.

"The EPA is pleased to honor these SmartWay Partners with a 2020 Excellence Award," said Karl Simon, Director, EPA's Transportation & Climate Division. "These shipper and logistics company award recipients continue to lead through these challenging times, working diligently to manufacture quality products and arrange efficient shipping so that our families get the goods and supplies we need each day, while contributing to a healthier, more sustainable future for our children."

In July 2020, Kimberly-Clark announced ambitious new 2030 goals to reduce the carbon footprint of its operations and supply chain for its trusted brands, which include Huggies®, Kleenex®, Cottonelle®, Scott®, Kotex® and Depend®. The new targets, approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and aligned with the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement, include a 50% reduction in absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions (direct and indirect) from its operations, and a 20% reduction in absolute Scope 3 GHG emissions from purchased goods and services and end of life treatment of sold products. Both targets are based on a 2015 base year.

To learn more about Kimberly-Clark's 2030 sustainability strategy, visit kimberly-clark.com/sustainability

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 148-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.

About SmartWay

EPA's SmartWay Transport Partnership is a market-driven initiative that empowers businesses to move goods in the cleanest, most energy-efficient way possible, while protecting public health and reducing air pollution. Demonstrating a commitment to corporate sustainability and social responsibility through SmartWay provides for a more competitive business environment, while enabling partners to make freight decisions that have a positive impact on efficiency and the environment.

Since 2004, SmartWay Partners have avoided emitting more than 134 million metric tons of harmful air pollution, while saving 280 million barrels of oil and $37.5 billion in fuel costs – equivalent to eliminating annual energy use in over 18 million homes. SmartWay partners also help protect clean and healthy air by significantly reducing pollution that contributes to smog, including fine particulate matter and nitrogen oxides.

For more information on SmartWay, please visit: www.epa.gov/smartway/

For more information on the SmartWay Excellence Awards, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/smartway/smartway-excellence-awardees

