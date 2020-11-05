Canon U.S.A. Receives The U.S. EPA SmartWay Excellence Award For The Second Consecutive Year

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognized for its corporate commitment to sustainability and energy-conservation efforts, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, was awarded a SmartWay® Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for the second consecutive year. This honor distinguishes Canon as one of 17 shipper and logistics companies to receive this distinction, representing the best environmental performers of SmartWay's 3,700 participating companies and organizations. Additionally, this award again establishes Canon as an industry leader in the freight supply chain environmental performance and energy efficiency by effectively hauling all freight with environmentally and energy-efficient SmartWay® carriers. Also for the second consecutive year, Canon was recognized by the EPA as a 2020 SmartWay® High Performer, an honor that acknowledges partner companies or partner fleets that exceed performance standards of efficiency and air quality among various sustainability benchmarks.

"As part of Canon's corporate commitment to sustainability, it is our goal to implement eco-friendly measures as part of our transportation management operation, and we are honored to have our efforts recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for the second year in a row," said Kazuhiko Sasahara, vice president and general manager, Logistics Division, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "The SmartWay® Excellence Award further exemplifies Canon's dedication to maintaining global environmental efforts, and directly aligns with our corporate philosophy of Kyosei, which we define as 'all people, regardless of race, religion, or culture, harmoniously living and working together into the future'."

This year's awards were announced at a virtual press event hosted by the EPA with its SmartWay® Partners, key stakeholders and media in attendance.

"EPA is pleased to honor these SmartWay Partners with a 2020 Excellence Award," said Karl Simon, director, EPA's Transportation & Climate Division. "These shipper and logistics company Award recipients continue to lead through these challenging times, working diligently to manufacture quality products and arrange efficient shipping so that our families get the goods and supplies we need each day, while contributing to a healthier, more sustainable future for our children."

The SmartWay® Excellence Award recognizes shippers and transportation service providers that have optimized the environmental performance and efficiency of their transportation management operations. As seen through the company's environmental charter and increased environmental awareness of Canon employees, Canon works to pursue pollution prevention in its activities and maintain relationships with governmental organizations to provide support and participation with environmental proactive measures. To monitor and help ensure the company is using the most effective transportation partners, Canon utilizes SmartWay® data to keep track and rank transportation service providers that may be more environmentally efficient than others.

For more information, please visit usa.canon.com

About SmartWay

EPA's SmartWay Transport Partnership is a market-driven initiative that empowers businesses to move goods in the cleanest, most energy-efficient way possible, while protecting public health and reducing air pollution. Demonstrating a commitment to corporate sustainability and social responsibility through SmartWay provides for a more competitive business environment, while enabling partners to make freight decisions that have a positive impact on efficiency and the environment.

Since 2004, SmartWay Partners have avoided emitting more than 134 million metric tons of harmful air pollution, while saving 280 million barrels of oil and $37.5 billion in fuel costs – equivalent to eliminating annual energy use in over 18 million homes. SmartWay partners also help protect clean and healthy air by significantly reducing pollution that contributes to smog, including fine particulate matter and nitrogen oxides.

For more information on SmartWay, please visit: www.epa.gov/smartway/

For more information on the SmartWay Excellence Awards, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/smartway/smartway-excellence-awardees

About Canon U.S.A. Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $33 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2019† and was named one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2020. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canon-usa-receives-the-us-epa-smartway-excellence-award-for-the-second-consecutive-year-301167426.html

SOURCE Canon U.S.A., Inc.