PRNewswire
OTC Markets Group Announces Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

November 05, 2020 | About: OTCPK:OTCM +4.92% OTCPK:OTCM +4.92%

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2020

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) today announced it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, after the close of the U.S. capital markets on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

In addition, the Company will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, during which management will discuss the financial results in further detail. The call and a replay of the conference call and webcast may be accessed as follows:

Dial-in Numbers: 1-877-665-5564 (Domestic); 1-470-495-9522 (International); Conference ID: 7098115

Call Replay Dial-in Numbers (available until November 26, 2020): 1-855-859-2056 (Domestic);
1-404-537-3406 (International); Replay ID Number: 7098115

Participants can access the conference via webcast at the following link (replay available until November 11, 2021):

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4zh97jms

The earnings release, transcript to the earnings call and presentation will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the corporate website at www.otcmarkets.com/investor-relations/overview.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Investor Contact:

Bea Ordonez
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 212-220-2215
Email: [email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otc-markets-group-announces-third-quarter-earnings-conference-call-and-webcast-301166345.html

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.


